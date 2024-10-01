Black Rabbit: cast, plot and everything we know

Black Rabbit stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law during filming in New York

Black Rabbit is a major new Netflix limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law.

The pair, also executive producers, play battling brothers in the drama set in New York.

Laura Linney is among the directors on the show, reuniting her with Jason Bateman as the pair played Wendy and Marty Byrde in the Netflix hit Ozark over four series.

Black Rabbit, which was first announced way back in 2022, has finally finished filming which means we can expect it to hit Netflix soon. It sounds a promising series and we hope it might make our best Netflix shows guide.

Here's everything we know…

Black Rabbit is likely heading for a 2025 release date having now finished filming. We will update this article when Netflix confirms a release date.

Black Rabbit plot

Jason Bateman and Jude Law play brothers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Black Rabbit plot is closely guarded, but we do know Jude plays Jake Friedken, the owner of a hip New York spot. He's smooth and clean-shaven and looks highly successful. However, his life looks like being upended when his scruffy brother Vince (Jason Bateman sporting a big bushy beard) returns to his life. How much chaos will he cause? And how will Jake cope? As Netflix puts it: "He opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built…". The episodes are an hour long.

The sibling rivalry aspect of the series has led to inevitable comparisons to Succession, but until we have more details it's unclear as yet what the exact tone will be.

Black Rabbit cast

The key cast are Jason Bateman (Ozark, Air), Jude Law (Talented Mr. Ripley, Sherlock Holmes), Cleopatra Coleman (Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire), Amaka Okafor (Bodies, The Responder), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London, Slow Horses) and Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession, The Lost Daughter).

Jason Bateman is also directing the first two episodes.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. We will update this guide when Netflix gives us one!