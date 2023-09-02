Bodies: release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the time-twisting murder thriller

Bodies is a murder thriller on Netflix that has the potential for so many twists as it follows the investigations of four different detectives through four vastly different eras, yet there's only one body!

Based on the mind-bending graphic novel Bodies by Si Spencer, this adaptation by Moonage Pictures is a police procedural with a big time-travel twist. There's an all-star cast too led by Stephen Graham alongside Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor and Kyle Soller.

So here's everything you need to know about the new time-twister Netflix series Bodies...

Bodies is an eight-part thriller series that launches worldwide on Netflix on Thursday October 19 2023.

Is there a trailer for Bodies?

Yes a teaser trailer for Bodies has now been released by Netflix which shows what an intricate murder investigation is involved across multiple timelines. Take a look below...

What is the plot of Bodies?

Bodies is a mind-bending murder thriller that's could be described as a mix of Vienna Blood, Line of Duty and The Lazarus Project. This police crime drama is set across four different timelines. When a body — the same body of a man — is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, a detective from each of those time periods investigates. Connections are made across the decades and somehow the detectives discover their investigations are linked.

A mysterious political leader called Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) seems to be pivotal. Could Mannix have played a big part in the murder? What sinister events are at play? To solve the mystery, the four detectives from different eras — Hassan, Hillingwood, Whiteman and Maplewood — must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning 153 years.

In Bodies the same murder victim is found in different decades. (Image credit: Netflix)

The same body has been discovered by Whiteman in Victorian times. (Image credit: Netflix)

Bodies cast — Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix

The Bodies cast sees Stephen Graham (Time, Boiling Point) playing the central figure of Elias Mannix (see main first look picture above) who seems to tie events together.

"He's the leader of a twister utopian society," Stephen Graham revealed when we were shown a preview clip at a Netflix event earlier in 203.

Stephen previously starred in the movie This is England in 2006 then its subsequent TV sequels on Channel 4. In the US he's probably most famous for playing Al Capone in the hit US gangster series Boardwalk Empire. He also received critical acclaim for his roles as DS John Corbett in Line Of Duty season 5 and ITV's true-crime drama Little Boy Blue

Stephen Graham with Vinette Robinson. (Image credit: Matriarch Productions)

Who else is starring in Bodies

The four detectives in Bodies are played by Kyle Soller (Poldark) as DI Hillinghead in 1890, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Midas Man) as DS Charles Whiteman in 1941 who is a bit of a lone wolf, Amaka Okafor as DS Hassan in present day 2023 and Shira Haas as DC Maplewood from 2053.

Other cast in Bodies includes Will Merrick, Derek Riddell and Synnove Karlsen. We'll update with their roles when we find out more.

Kyle Soller is Victorian detective Hillinghead. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is 1940s wartime detective Whiteman. (Image credit: Netflix)

Hassan is the present day detective in 2023. (Image credit: Netflix)

Shira Haas as DC Maplewood in 2053. (Image credit: Netflix)

Behind the scenes and more on Bodies

Moonage Pictures is behind Bodies while the creator is Paul Tomalin who's also co-written the Bodies script with Danusia Samal. Lead director is Marco Kreuzpaintner, while further episodes are directed by Haolu Wang. The executive producers are Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Paul Tomalin and Marco Kreuzpaintner and the series producer is Susie Liggat.