Vienna Blood season 4: cast, plot, and everything we know

Vienna Blood season 4 is finally officially on the way after a worrying delay following the end of the third series.

It would have been a crime to have ended the adventures of Max Liebermann, a young doctor of psychology, and world-weary cop, Oskar Rheinhardt. And thankfully a fourth season has been ordered again starring Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer.

Rather than focusing on a different story in each episode, the new series will focus on a single case.

Vienna Blood season 4 plot

Max and Oskar get embroiled in a case that threatens to bring down the entire Austro-Hungarian Empire. A murder of an arms dealer and the killing of a top public official rocks Vienna and it's down to Max and Oskar to restore order. Writer Steve Thompson, whose previous credits include Sherlock and Doctor Who, is again penning the plot.

Speaking about the appeal of the show, Thompson previously said: "There have been some brilliant series in the last few decades focussing on criminal psychologists and the idea of creating a profile of the criminal mind. I think what's unique about Vienna Blood is that we're seeing the birth of that science, the beginning of the relationship between crime and psychotherapy. This is the very first time a psychotherapist has been consulted on a criminal case. And for me that's incredibly exciting."

Oskar will no doubt be nursing a broken heart after his latest girlfriend turned out to have a secret husband. While might Max and Clara finally get it together?

Cast

Leah Liebermann (Charlene McKenna) and Clara Weiss (Luise Von Finckh) should be back for the new series (Image credit: Endor Productions / MR Film)

Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer are confirmed to be returning as Max and Oskar. Beyond that, we don't have a confirmed cast although hopefully, Luise von Finckh will return as Max's former fiancé Clara, who's now a journalist and almost part of the team. Amelia Bullmore and Conleth Hill are expected to come back as Max's parents, Rachel and Mendel Libermann. Plus we hope Charlene McKenna will be back as Max’s sister, Leah Liebermann.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not.