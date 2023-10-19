Meet the Bodies cast: who's who in the Netflix time-twisting crime drama

The latest exciting crime drama from Netflix is here, in the form of Bodies, a police procedural with a big twist; this is a time-jumping historical and futuristic murder investigation!

Bodies follows four different detectives, separated by decades and in some cases even centuries, as they investigate a suspiciously similar murder case on the streets of London.

There are plotlines in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, and all are interconnected in a surprising labyrinth of twists and turns over the course of the years.

With four separate time lines, there are obviously lots of characters to get to know. So let's meet the cast of Bodies, so you can get your head around the players and what you might recognize them from.

Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead

Kyle Soller in Bodies. (Image credit: Netflix)

Our first detective (chronologically) is Alfred Hillinghead, a police detective inspector in 1890 who's "by-the-book". As the investigator who first finds the mysterious body, he's the most in the dark of everybody.

Kyle Soller is an American actor who's no stranger to British productions. He plays Francis Poldark in Poldark, Korsunsky in Anna Karenina and Syril in Andor, and has also been in the likes of Marrowbone, The Titan and quite a few BBC podcasts.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Next up is our 1941 inspector, Charles Whitman, who's investigating the crime during World War Two London. Netflix describes him as a "morally dubious detective sergeant" so he's obviously up to not much good. But is he a murderer?

A British actor, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd has been in quite a few period pieces. These include The Great, where he plays Grigory Petrov, See How They Run where he plays Gio and both entries of the 2023 movie duology The Three Musketeers, as he plays Duc de Buckingham. He's also been in Wolf Hall, Crooked House and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inspecting the bodies in the modern day is Shahara Hasan, an impassioned yet "sometimes rash" detective sergeant who sadly misses out on the opportunity to wear fancy period clothing.

Amaka Okafor is perhaps best known for her voice work, for several video games and podcast series, and also theater work for the British National Theatre. She's had screen credits too for series like Grace, Des, The Split and The Responder, and was also a main character in Take That musical Greatest Days.

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our final candidate investigating the murders is Iris Maplewood, who's living in the year 2053. She's a "savvy" detective according to Netflix.

Shira Haas is an Israeli actress whose portfolio covers both film and TV. In the former she's been in Mary Magdalene, Asia and Broken Mirrors, and for the latter she's starred in Shitsel, The Conductor and Netflix Original Unorthodox. She's also set to feature in upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World.

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix & Julian Harker

(Image credit: Netflix)

Perhaps the most important character who isn't investigating the murders is Elias Mannix, who features in lots of the show's promotional material. Mannix is the founder of The Executive, an authoritarian group in the year 2053. However the same actor plays other mysterious characters in the show.

Stephen Graham is a popular British actor who's currently starring in the show Boiling Point, inspired by the movie from a few years prior. He's been in lots more though including several Pirates of the Caribbean movies, This Is England, Snatch, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Peaking Blinders, Line of Duty, Journey's End, The Secret Agent, Boardwalk Empire, Season of the Witch, Gangs of New York and a lot more.

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe

One mysterious figure who might tie the whole story together is Gabriel Defoe. He doesn't star in any promotional material save a mention on Netflix's Tudum site which states he's "a leader in quantum gravity theory, aka time travel". Given that this is a time-jumping mystery show, he's probably the man with all the answers.

Tom Mothersdale has a few screen credits which include A Discovery of Witches, Alex Rider, Treadstone, Peaky Blinders and War of the Worlds, but Bodies is his biggest role to date.