TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, September 20, including the return of Strictly
Plus, big drama in Casualty
Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, September 20.
Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1, 6.40 pm
Let’s get ready to rumba! Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back to welcome 15 new Strictly stars, including soap actors Stefan Dennis and Balvinder Sopal, reality star Vicky Pattison and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. Tonight’s show will be something of an easy intro for the celebrities, though, as they’re paired up with pro partners, which means they won’t have to face judges Craig, Motsi, Shirley and Anton until next week! But there is a very special group dance to look forward to, as well as a routine from last year’s winning couple, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. Saturday nights have just got a whole lot more sparkly!
Casualty, BBC1, 9.20pm
Opening with a nail-biting police raid – and Iain (Michael Stevenson) in tow via the Hazardous Area Response Team, of course – there are twists, turns and unexpected violence aplenty before tonight’s episode deftly changes direction without losing pace. Highlights include Siobhan playing Cupid, Nicole’s airport dash and flashbacks involving Ngozi. Meanwhile, Iain (for once the James Bond of the medical world doesn’t endanger his own life in the line of duty – although, like 007, the same can’t be said for those in close proximity to him) drops a devastating emotional bombshell in this thrilling conclusion to Supply and Demand that will leave you wanting more.
Kate: Judge My Work, Not My Clothes
Kate certainly isn’t the first Princess of Wales to have every outfit she wears scrutinised by the press, but earlier this year it appeared that she wanted the media focus to be more concentrated on her charity work, not her style choices, when it was revealed that Kensington Palace would no longer release details of her outfits whenever she had a royal engagement. This feature-length documentary looks at the links between the princess’ own style and the causes she supports, and also shows the impact of her involvement with charities.
