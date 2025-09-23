TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 24, including Slow Horses

Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, September 24.

For more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide and check out TV Times Magazine for exclusive chats and features!

Slow Horses, Apple TV Plus

The Slow Horses team are now on their fifth series in less than four years, but their quick work certainly doesn't seem to be adversely affecting the show's quality, as this could well be their best investigation yet.

The six-parter sees geeky hacker Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) dragged into a terrorist conspiracy, which begins when he snares himself an implausibly glamorous girlfriend. As ever, the strength of this grimy espionage thriller lies in the wonderful character depth of the Slough House misfits, especially Jackson Lamb, with Sir Gary Oldman playing the slobbish spymaster wonderfully.

The Hack, ITV1, 9 pm (ITVX box set)

Set between 2002 and 2012, this drama intertwines two real-life stories: the uncovering of illegal phone tapping that took place at the News of the World newspaper and the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan. David Tennant stars as investigative journalist Nick Davies, who uncovered the phone hacking scandal, where journalists were found to have tapped phones, bribed police officers and exercised improper influence in pursuit of stories, while Toby Jones is former editor-in-chief of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger. Robert Carlyle plays former Met Police detective chief superintendent Dave Cook.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, BBC1, 9 pm

It’s the final week for the honeymooners in the Philippines night, there’s one last Couples’ Cove event and, naturally, it’s and their speed-dating event in London must seem like a not without drama, while Friday sees a surprise visit from long time ago. In tonight’s episode, those missing home will the programme’s host, Davina McCall. She has some news be thrilled to see family and friends arriving for a visit – but about a final chance to ‘flare out’ – so who will be making a will the new partners get the seal of approval? Tomorrow commitment to stay together?