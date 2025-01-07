How to watch Doc: release dates, cable channel, streaming options and more

One of the first new TV shows to kick off 2025 is Doc, a new medical drama which begins on Tuesday, January 7.

A remake of a popular Italian series, Doc is about a high-ranking doctor in a Minneapolis hospital who gets a brain injury that causes her to forget the last eight years of her life.

Not only does that erase all her current medical knowledge of recent breakthroughs, but it means that she's forgotten her recent divorce, her child growing up into a teenager and another major tragedy.

So it's a medical drama that's heavily focused on one character, instead of a range of situations every episode.

If that sounds right up your street, here's everything you need to know to watch Doc.



How to watch Doc on TV

Your first port of call to watch Doc should be on TV, because it'll be broadcast before it hits streaming.

The show debuts on Fox on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 pm ET/PT, and new episodes will be broadcast at that same time slot weekly from then. At the time of writing Fox hasn't confirmed how many episodes there will be but people are speculating there will be 10, which would take the show until Tuesday, March 11.

Fox is pretty easy to watch but if you've cut the cord and need a way to stream it, various live TV streaming services include it in their channel list including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Doc on streaming

If you don't want to watch Doc episodes live, you'll be able to stream them the day after they air on Fox. That means they're starting on Wednesday, January 8 and will arrive every Wednesday onwards.

Episodes will stream on Hulu, the streaming service that most Fox shows end up on. It costs $9.99 per month for its ads tier and $18.99 for the ad-free one.

How to watch Doc abroad

If you won't be in the US when Doc comes out — whether that's because you're travelling abroad or just because you don't live in America — you might have a hard time watching the series.

No TV or streaming options have been announced for Doc outside of the US just yet, but we'll update this article when that changes.

The show will likely come to Disney Plus because other Fox shows often stream there, but we'll have to confirm later.