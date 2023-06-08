La Brea season 3: cast, everything we know about the sci-fi drama

If you've ever driven in LA you might expect to see a pothole or two (or three or four...) but when a massive sinkhole opens up and leads to another world, well, that's something you don't see every day. The ongoing story of the people who were sucked into that sinkhole, and those who were left behind, is the focus of La Brea.

After the events in La Brea season 2, fans have been wondering what will happen next and thankfully there will be a whole new season to get those answers.

Here's everything we know about La Brea season 3.

NBC announced that La Brea season 3 is part of their 2023-2024 TV lineup, but there's no word yet as to the show's premiere date. As soon as we learn more, we'll have that information for you right here.

Now is a great time to get caught up with the first two seasons of the series, which are available to watch right now on Peacock.

La Brea season 1 is available in the UK on Paramount Plus.

La Brea season 3 cast

No changes to the cast have been announced as of yet, so as far as we know the members of the cast coming out of season 2 will continue to appear in season 3.

They include:

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Jon Seda as Sam Velez

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara

Michelle Vergara Moore as Ella Jones

La Brea season 3 plot

It's too early to know what's coming on La Brea in season 3, but creator David Applebaum said in a December interview with TV Insider that he was working on a plan for the third season. "We have a lot of ideas for where the show could go moving forward," he said. "I've had ideas for season 3 for a long time, but we're starting to map them out."

In the meantime, here's the official NBC synopsis of La Brea season 2:

"La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to LA."

La Brea season 3 trailer

It's too soon for a La Brea season 3 trailer. As soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch La Brea season 3

La Brea season 3 airs on NBC, which is part of most cable TV packages. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC through live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

The series is also available to stream on Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.

La Brea seasons 1 and 2 are available in the UK on Paramount Plus, Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video