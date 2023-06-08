La Brea season 3: cast, everything we know about the sci-fi drama
The adventure will continue with La Brea season 3.
If you've ever driven in LA you might expect to see a pothole or two (or three or four...) but when a massive sinkhole opens up and leads to another world, well, that's something you don't see every day. The ongoing story of the people who were sucked into that sinkhole, and those who were left behind, is the focus of La Brea.
After the events in La Brea season 2, fans have been wondering what will happen next and thankfully there will be a whole new season to get those answers.
Here's everything we know about La Brea season 3.
La Brea season 3 release date
NBC announced that La Brea season 3 is part of their 2023-2024 TV lineup, but there's no word yet as to the show's premiere date. As soon as we learn more, we'll have that information for you right here.
Now is a great time to get caught up with the first two seasons of the series, which are available to watch right now on Peacock.
La Brea season 1 is available in the UK on Paramount Plus.
La Brea season 3 cast
No changes to the cast have been announced as of yet, so as far as we know the members of the cast coming out of season 2 will continue to appear in season 3.
They include:
- Natalie Zea as Eve Harris
- Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris
- Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman
- Jon Seda as Sam Velez
- Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado
- Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez
- Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni
- Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo
- Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes
- Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris
- Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara
- Michelle Vergara Moore as Ella Jones
La Brea season 3 plot
It's too early to know what's coming on La Brea in season 3, but creator David Applebaum said in a December interview with TV Insider that he was working on a plan for the third season. "We have a lot of ideas for where the show could go moving forward," he said. "I've had ideas for season 3 for a long time, but we're starting to map them out."
In the meantime, here's the official NBC synopsis of La Brea season 2:
"La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to LA."
La Brea season 3 trailer
It's too soon for a La Brea season 3 trailer. As soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
How to watch La Brea season 3
La Brea season 3 airs on NBC, which is part of most cable TV packages. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC through live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.
The series is also available to stream on Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.
La Brea seasons 1 and 2 are available in the UK on Paramount Plus, Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford