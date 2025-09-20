TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, September 21, including Coldwater

Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, September 21.

Coldwater, ITV1, 9 pm

No matter how annoying your neighbours may be, unless you're very unlucky they're not as terrifyingly weird as Ewen Bremner’s Tommy (the actor plays creepy and menacing so convincingly he even manages to make the word "moussaka" sound threatening). Neighbour Fiona (Indira Varma) has had enough of him, calling him "poison", and while her husband John (Andrew Lincoln) is repelled by the same behaviour, he’s bound to Tommy in ways that would horrify Fiona if she knew. But is mild-mannered John about to turn? He's under massive pressure and has had a lot to deal with, and now it’s starting to feel like his real fight-or-flight moment has just arrived.

Top Guns: The Next Generation, National Geographic, 9 pm

Following a class of students who are taking on the final stages of the US Navy's advanced fighter training programme, this six-part series reveals exactly what it takes to become an elite pilot. The documentary joins the navy and marine corps students as they attempt a series of high-stakes, high-pressure manoeuvres such as dogfighting, aircraft-carrier landings and low-level flying in order to get their coveted gold wings. In the first episode, we see the cadets carry out precision-bombing exercises and, as some pilots struggle, it’s clear that there is definitely no room for error.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test, BBC1, 8.15 pm

"What can you do? You can't tie him to the wickets, can you?" jokes Freddie as another recruit loses interest and wanders off the pitch in Newton Heath. Mind you, it’s starting to feel like anything might be worth a try as attendance at the Manchester cricket club drops so low that the boys can't get a team out. Led by the irrepressible Presley, can they drum up enough new players to save the side?

Meanwhile, the Blackpool girls are buzzing after their first competitive game, and the boys of Bootle have a surprise opponent for their second…