I'm a huge Harlan Coben fan and the first-look pictures for I Will Find You prove it's going to be the best series yet
I Will Find You is coming to Netflix next year, and we have just been given a sneak peek at behind-the-scenes images from the set.
I Will Find You is the new Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix - and although it isn't due to land on our screens until next year, we have been treated to some new behind-the-scenes images from filming - and you can already tell this is going to be a cracker of a series.
I'm a huge fan of Harlan Coben's novels, and sometimes when you love a book so much, the TV adaptations can be a bit of a letdown - but that definitely isn't the case with Harlan Coben and Netflix. Every adaptation the streaming site has made of Harlan's novels so far has been transferred from page to screen with perfection - and I have every belief that I Will Find You will be no different.
The story follows an innocent father, David, who is wrongfully serving a life sentence for murdering his son.
But when he receives word that his son may actually be alive, David must embark on a truth-finding mission that leads him out of prison and into a world of deceit and despair.
As with all of Harlan's other Netflix series, I Will Find You boasts an all-star cast, with Sam Worthington as the main character, David Burroughs, Britt Lower as Rachel Mills, David’s ex-sister-in-law, and Milo Ventimiglia as as Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend.
“The cast we’ve assembled is nothing short of phenomenal,” showrunner Robert Hull told Tudum. “Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own. The fact we’ve somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan’s storytelling and the incredible support of everyone at Netflix. I cannot wait to watch them bring these roles to life.”
The behind-the-scenes images released today, Friday, September 5, show the series is well into filming, and on track for the 2026 release that has been confirmed by Netflix.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The series follows in the footsteps of hugely successful Harlan Coben shows like Fool Me Once, Safe, Missing You, Stay Close, Shelter, Caught and the much-anticipated Run Away, which is the next UK-based adaptation to land on the streaming site.
I Will Find You will be available worldwide on Netflix in 2026.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
