I'm a huge Harlan Coben fan and the first-look pictures for I Will Find You prove it's going to be the best series yet

I Will Find You is the new Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix - and although it isn't due to land on our screens until next year, we have been treated to some new behind-the-scenes images from filming - and you can already tell this is going to be a cracker of a series.

I'm a huge fan of Harlan Coben's novels, and sometimes when you love a book so much, the TV adaptations can be a bit of a letdown - but that definitely isn't the case with Harlan Coben and Netflix. Every adaptation the streaming site has made of Harlan's novels so far has been transferred from page to screen with perfection - and I have every belief that I Will Find You will be no different.

Britt Lower as Rachel Mills. (Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

The story follows an innocent father, David, who is wrongfully serving a life sentence for murdering his son.

But when he receives word that his son may actually be alive, David must embark on a truth-finding mission that leads him out of prison and into a world of deceit and despair.

Sam Worthington as David Burroughs. (Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

As with all of Harlan's other Netflix series, I Will Find You boasts an all-star cast, with Sam Worthington as the main character, David Burroughs, Britt Lower as Rachel Mills, David’s ex-sister-in-law, and Milo Ventimiglia as as Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend.

“The cast we’ve assembled is nothing short of phenomenal,” showrunner Robert Hull told Tudum. “Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own. The fact we’ve somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan’s storytelling and the incredible support of everyone at Netflix. I cannot wait to watch them bring these roles to life.”

Milo Ventimiglia as Hayden Payne. (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

The behind-the-scenes images released today, Friday, September 5, show the series is well into filming, and on track for the 2026 release that has been confirmed by Netflix.

The series follows in the footsteps of hugely successful Harlan Coben shows like Fool Me Once, Safe, Missing You, Stay Close, Shelter, Caught and the much-anticipated Run Away, which is the next UK-based adaptation to land on the streaming site.

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

I Will Find You will be available worldwide on Netflix in 2026.