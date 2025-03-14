I Will Find You: plot, news and everything we know about the Harlan Coben adaptation

I Will Find You is a new Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix, which follows the story of an innocent father who is serving life for the murder of his own son when he receives evidence that his child may still be alive.

The eight-episode series will be the first U.S. adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben under his exclusive deal with Netflix, despite the fact most of his novels are set in the US, but then relocated for the TV shows.

The series follows in the footsteps of hugely successful Harlan Coben shows like Fool Me Once, Safe, Missing You, Stay Close, Shelter, Caught and the much-anticipated Run Away, which is the next UK-based adaptation to land on the streaming site.

Here is everything we know about I Will Find You on Netflix...

I Will Find You is still in the production stages and is yet to be given a release date. As soon as Netflix releases more information we will add it to this guide.

We do know this will be an eight-episode series.

Missing You was a huge success on Netflix in January 2025. (Image credit: Netflix)

I Will Find You plot

Harlan Coben is known for delivering jaw-dropping twists and turns in his stories, and I Will Find You is no exception. The series follows David Burroughs, who is sent to jail for a crime he didn’t commit, yet a tragedy he punishes himself for every day.

The book synopsis for I Will Find You, which the TV series is thought to closely follow, reads: 'David and Cheryl Burroughs are living the dream - married, a beautiful house in the suburbs, a three-year-old son named Matthew - when tragedy strikes one night in the worst possible way. David awakes to find himself covered in blood, but not his own - his son's. And while he knows he did not murder his son, the overwhelming evidence against him puts him behind bars indefinitely.

'Five years into his imprisonment, Cheryl's sister arrives - and drops a bombshell. She's come with a photograph that a friend took on vacation at a theme park. The boy in the background seems familiar - and even though David realizes it can't be, he knows it is. It's Matthew, and he's still alive.

'David plans a harrowing escape from prison, determined to do what seems impossible - save his son, clear his own name, and discover the real story of what happened that devastating night.'

I Will Find You cast

While we are waiting for an official announcement from Netflix about the cast for I Will Find You, it has been reported by Deadline that Sam Worthington (best known for playing Jake Sully in the Avatar film franchise) has been signed up to play David Burroughs, the innocent father who has been accused of murdering his son.

As soon as we get more information on this we will update this guide.

Sam Worthington is rumoured to be playing the lead role in I Will Find You. (Image credit: KC Armstrong/Deadline via Getty Images)

Is there a trailer for I Will Find You?

No, it is a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released by Netflix we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on I Will Find You

Harlan Coben is working with showrunner Robert Hull (God Friended Me, Quantum Leap, Alcatraz) to bring I Will Find You to Netflix.

Coben will serve as executive producer on the project through his company, Final Twist Productions, alongside Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt (Quantum Leap), Steven Lilien (Quantum Leap), and John Weber.

Coben is one of the world’s leading storytellers. His suspense novels are available in 46 languages and have been No. 1 bestsellers in more than a dozen countries, with 80 million books in print worldwide. His next thriller, Nobody’s Fool, will be published on March 25, 2025.