I Will Find You: plot, news and everything we know about the Harlan Coben adaptation
I Will Find You follows the story of a father who has been wrongly accused of murdering his own son.
I Will Find You is a new Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix, which follows the story of an innocent father who is serving life for the murder of his own son when he receives evidence that his child may still be alive.
The eight-episode series will be the first U.S. adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben under his exclusive deal with Netflix, despite the fact most of his novels are set in the US, but then relocated for the TV shows.
The series follows in the footsteps of hugely successful Harlan Coben shows like Fool Me Once, Safe, Missing You, Stay Close, Shelter, Caught and the much-anticipated Run Away, which is the next UK-based adaptation to land on the streaming site.
Here is everything we know about I Will Find You on Netflix...
I Will Find You release date
I Will Find You is still in the production stages and is yet to be given a release date. As soon as Netflix releases more information we will add it to this guide.
We do know this will be an eight-episode series.
I Will Find You plot
Harlan Coben is known for delivering jaw-dropping twists and turns in his stories, and I Will Find You is no exception. The series follows David Burroughs, who is sent to jail for a crime he didn’t commit, yet a tragedy he punishes himself for every day.
The book synopsis for I Will Find You, which the TV series is thought to closely follow, reads: 'David and Cheryl Burroughs are living the dream - married, a beautiful house in the suburbs, a three-year-old son named Matthew - when tragedy strikes one night in the worst possible way. David awakes to find himself covered in blood, but not his own - his son's. And while he knows he did not murder his son, the overwhelming evidence against him puts him behind bars indefinitely.
'Five years into his imprisonment, Cheryl's sister arrives - and drops a bombshell. She's come with a photograph that a friend took on vacation at a theme park. The boy in the background seems familiar - and even though David realizes it can't be, he knows it is. It's Matthew, and he's still alive.
'David plans a harrowing escape from prison, determined to do what seems impossible - save his son, clear his own name, and discover the real story of what happened that devastating night.'
I Will Find You cast
While we are waiting for an official announcement from Netflix about the cast for I Will Find You, it has been reported by Deadline that Sam Worthington (best known for playing Jake Sully in the Avatar film franchise) has been signed up to play David Burroughs, the innocent father who has been accused of murdering his son.
As soon as we get more information on this we will update this guide.
Is there a trailer for I Will Find You?
No, it is a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released by Netflix we will add it to this guide.
Behind the scenes and more on I Will Find You
Harlan Coben is working with showrunner Robert Hull (God Friended Me, Quantum Leap, Alcatraz) to bring I Will Find You to Netflix.
Coben will serve as executive producer on the project through his company, Final Twist Productions, alongside Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt (Quantum Leap), Steven Lilien (Quantum Leap), and John Weber.
Coben is one of the world’s leading storytellers. His suspense novels are available in 46 languages and have been No. 1 bestsellers in more than a dozen countries, with 80 million books in print worldwide. His next thriller, Nobody’s Fool, will be published on March 25, 2025.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Married to the Game season 2: release date, cast and everything we know
Father Brown's Tom Chambers and Claudie Blakley on their 'gorgeous, emotional' screen wedding