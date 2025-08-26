TV Spy — Wednesday, La Brea, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: August 30 - September 5

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

From to Dexter: Resurrection to The Runarounds, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Wednesday season 2 part 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Beware, the prickly pigtailed icon is back to darken our screens once again as the second part of Wednesday season 2 drops on Netflix on Wednesday, September 3. After a deadly run-in with Tyler (Hunter Doohan) in Hyde form, part 2 sees Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) desperate to save her best friend Enid's (Emma Myers) life and grapple with her psychic abilities, but in turn she "reopens a dark chapter in her family's history with direct ties to Tyler."

Also making a surprise comeback is Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) as she returns as Wednesday's spirit guide after her death in season 1. However, there's one singing superstar that everyone can't wait to see appear in these final episodes — Lady Gaga.

La Brea season 2

(Image credit: Sarah Enticknap/NBC)

5Action is getting another instalment of the imaginative NBC series La Brea. This sci-fi drama tells the story of a group of survivors who find themselves in a dangerous primeval land after being pulled into a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles.

La Brea season 2 continues the story of the Harris family as they try to reunite against all odds. Fancy watching some adventure, mystery, drama and tension? Then take the plunge over on 5Action on Monday, September 1.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

(Image credit: TM & © 2025 CBS Studios)

Set to premiere on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 4, NCIS: Tony & Ziva is yet another spin-off of the crime procedural franchise. NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after Ziva's (Cote de Pablo) apparent death when Tony (Michael Weatherly) left the NCIS team to raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva returned and reunited with them in Paris.

In the new show, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter Tali (Isla Gie) together. But when Tony's security company is attacked, the family go on the run across Europe as they try to figure out who's after them and learn to trust each other again. With their standout performances in a number of NCIS episodes, it's about time they got their own much-deserved spin-off.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Fire Country season 3 blazes on at Sky Witness in the UK. (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Foundation season 3 episode 9 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 5

Invasion season 3 episode 3 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 5

La Brea season 2 episode 1 airs on 5Action on Monday, September 1

NCIS: Tony & Ziva episodes 1 to 3 air on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 4

Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 5 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, August 30

Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 airs on Sky Max on Friday, September 5

Resident Alien season 4 episode 4 airs on Sky Max on Tuesday, September 2

S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 7 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, August 31

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 9 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is currently airing on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)