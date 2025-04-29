Emmerdale spoilers: The truth about what happened at Home Farm is revealed
Airs Friday 9th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
The police are up at Emmerdale's Home Farm in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The party Kim's thrown at Home Farm to celebrate Lydia Dingle's birthday comes to an alarming end as Noah makes a shocking discovery and is forced to pass on alarming news.
Has something happened to one of the glammed-up guests?
Has one of Joe Tate's enemies taken an opportunity to get their own back on him?
Or is it something else entirely?
Suffice to say it's a big deal as the police are at the country pile asking questions of their suspects…
Who's committed a crime?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
