Emmerdale spoilers: The truth about what happened at Home Farm is revealed

The police are up at Emmerdale's Home Farm in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The party Kim's thrown at Home Farm to celebrate Lydia Dingle's birthday comes to an alarming end as Noah makes a shocking discovery and is forced to pass on alarming news.

Noah Dingle delivers alarming news at Home Farm (Image credit: ITV)

Has something happened to one of the glammed-up guests?

Has one of Joe Tate's enemies taken an opportunity to get their own back on him?

Or is it something else entirely?

Suffice to say it's a big deal as the police are at the country pile asking questions of their suspects…

Has something happened to Joe Tate? Has Charity taken revenge on him for spiking her son Noah? (Image credit: ITV)

The suspects are questioned by police at Home Farm (Image credit: ITV)

Who's committed a crime?

