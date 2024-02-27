EastEnders spoilers: Pregnant Whitney Dean HORROR accident!

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson arrive in Milton Keynes to see Bianca Jackson.

Whitney Dean's life is in mortal danger when she steps in front of a car in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean and partner Zack Hudson are Milton Keynes visiting Whitney's step-mum Bianca Jackson.

The couple decided to head up to stay with Bianca after she revealed she was in a bad place following a split from her long term partner Terry Spraggan.

In a flashback, we see Whitney and Zack arriving in Milton Keynes and immediately clashing with two tearaway kids Britney and Taylor.

Bianca Jackson looks out for Britney and her brother Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

When Whitney catches Britney rifling through bins for food, she is horrified.

Bianca reveals that Britney's mum Keeley suffers with drug addiction and Whitney's worried that their being neglected

When Bianca later finds the pair cold and hungry, locked outside their flat, Whitney vows to do something.

Horrified that they've been put in danger by their mum, Whitney confronts Keeley, demanding an explanation.

Whitney Dean is determined to help young girl Britney. (Image credit: BBC)

The time shifts back to the present day, and Zack's getting frustrated with Whitney's reluctance to return home to Walford.

She's fretting about Britney's welfare and, after paying a visit to Britney's school, she finds out she hasn't been enrolled since 2020.

Back at Bianca's, Whitney's surprised when Sonia Fowler turns up, but her attention quickly turns back to Britney. Finding a nasty cut on the young girl's leg, Whitney goes back to see Keeley.

Whitney Dean saves Britney's life and puts her own life in danger instead! (Image credit: BBC)

The confrontation with Keeley quickly turns into a row, alarming Britney, who does a runner. Whitney runs after her and promises she'll do everything she can to look after her.

Backing away from Whitney, a scared Britney ends up in the road in, just as a car appears. Without thinking, Whitney lurches forward to push her out of the way and the car hits her!

Whitney isn't moving as she lies in the road and Zack, Bianca and Sonia rush towards her.

Are Whitney and her baby okay?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.