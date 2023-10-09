EastEnders spoilers: Ravi Gulati has a SECRET daughter!

Ravi Gulati is beyond shocked to find out he's got a family he never knew about!

Ravi Gulati is gobsmacked when he realises he has a daughter in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ravi Gulati is still in shock after seeing his ex Priya Nandra-Hart with their son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati!

After falling pregnant to drug dealer Ravi, Priya abandoned baby Nugget, leaving him with an unreliable Ravi.

With his criminal lifestyle and a few prison terms to his name, Ravi passed the main parenting onto his controlling father Ranveer Gulati.

Horrified that Priya is back in Nugget's life, Ravi grabs Nugget and drags him back to Walford.

Avani Nandra-Hart heads to the Square to find her mum. (Image credit: BBC)

In the Square, a worried Suki confesses to husband Nish Panesar that she's pretty sure Denise Fox was telling the truth when she said she saw video footage of Ravi killing Ranveer.

Suki thought that she'd killed Ranveer when he tried to rape her but Ravi secretly finished off the man he thought was his father until he found out Nish Panesar was his biological dad!

Although Nugget is now safely home, things are about to kick off yet again when Priya turns up to find her son.

The police arrive to talk to Nugget about why he ran away, but will he tell them his suspicions that his dad is a murderer?

Afterwards, Nugget faces up to his dad and demands to know whether he murdered his granddad but Ravi denies everything.

When Priya can't take the stress, she storms out of the house, closely followed by Ravi and Nugget.

There's another HUGE shock in store for Ravi as Priya's teenage daughter Avani Nandra-Hart is outside looking for her mum.

It turns out that Avani is Ravi's daughter too and Ravi has no idea that Priya was pregnant before they split up!

Will Rocky Cotton break Kathy Cotton's heart? (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton has got himself in a really big hole with his lies after he failed to tell wife Kathy Cotton that he's lost all their money gambling!

With Kathy's son Ian Beale refusing to let them move back into No.45 after Kathy's massive falling out with Cindy Beale, Rocky's found himself agreeing to move out of their temporary home at Sonia Fowler's to find a gaff of their own.

After a day of house-hunting, Kathy is pleased when they find a studio flat to rent that she thinks would suit them perfectly.

Playing along with Kathy because there's nothing else he can do - other than tell the truth - Rocky agrees.

But with no funds in the pot, how is Rocky going to pay for the deposit? Will he break it to his wife that they're broke?

Jay Brown has sunk to his lowest ever after getting involved with escort Nadine. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown is still struggling to deal with his overwhelming grief over losing his wife Lola Pearce Brown to a brain tumour.

His connection with Lola lookalike escort Nadine saw him blanking out the pain first by falling asleep next to her but when she revealed that by illegal drugs have helped her cope, Jay found himself drawn into a dangerous world.

Desperate to get himself another hit, he asks Gina Knight if she has a dealer, knowing that she's got herself in trouble with drugs in the past.

Seeing that Jay is in a bad way, she refuses to give him any names.

Worried for Jay, as she can see what a state he's in, Gina tells Ben Mitchell that she needs to talk to him.

She shares her concerns for Jay's well being, but will she tell Ben exactly how low Jay has sunk?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.