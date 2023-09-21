All Creatures Great and Small star joins EastEnders in SHOCK Ravi baby twist

All Creatures star Sophie Khan Levy has joined EastEnders as someone from Ravi Gulati's past.

Ravi will receive a huge shock this autumn when his ex-girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart arrives in the Square. But that's not the only surprise in store as Ravi discovers he’s the father to a daughter he never knew existed.

Ever since their turbulent split, Ravi has kept Priya away from their teenage son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury). However, it turns out that he’s not their only child together.

Ravi soon finds out that Priya has secretly raised their daughter Avani alone, choosing not to tell him about her pregnancy which leaves Ravi floored by the bombshell.

Sophie Khan Levy plays the role of Priya, who famously played Florence Pandhi in the hit Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small season 3 and has also appeared in The Sixth Commandment.

Ravi Gulati's ex-lover Priya Nandra-Hart arrives in the Square with his secret daughter Avani. (Image credit: BBC)

Rising star Aaliyah James has been cast as Priya and Ravi’s daughter Avani Nandra-Hart.

Speaking about their arrival, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We’re excited to introduce Priya and Avani, two women guaranteed to cause big drama in Albert Square. Little is known about Ravi and Priya’s doomed romance, but she’s a big missing piece in his past.

"The revelation that he’s got another child will floor Ravi, and he is set to face a big challenge in his life when he is forced to cope with such a big shock to the system. We’re delighted to welcome Sophie and Aaliyah to the EastEnders family.”

Priya Nandra-Hart and her daughter Avani. (Image credit: BBC)

Sophie Khan Levy said: “I’m super excited to be joining the show, and I can’t wait to see what trouble Priya gets herself into! I watched EastEnders when I was growing up, so to see so many familiar faces and to walk onto the set is a dream come true.”

Aaliyah James said: “To be given this opportunity as my official debut to screen is a true blessing. I have found home in the supportiveness of the cast and crew, and I’m very thankful to feel a part of the EastEnders family already. I can’t wait to bring Avani to life and to walk her path in Walford, and I’m excited to see what the universe has planned for my own future.”

Priya and Avani will appear on screen in October.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.