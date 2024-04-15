EastEnders legend Lorraine Stanley lands mysterious new role after soap exit

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has landed a new role following her soap exit as Karen Taylor.

Lorraine played fiery matriarch Karen Taylor for seven years until she left Walford alongside her partner Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and their kids in December 2023.

The whole of the Square turned against Karen after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) exposed her for staging Albie's kidnapping and stealing his 50 grand ransom money.

Karen took the blame for Albie's kidnap to protect her son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), who was actually the mastermind behind the whole scheme and forced her into helping him. With Phil out for blood, Karen had no choice but to run away to Spain before she could be sent to prison.

Karen made a dramatic return to Walford just weeks later, determined to find out what happened to Keanu on Christmas Day after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed him to death to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Karen was dragged into helping her son Keanu Taylor flee with Albie Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

The Six conspired to hide Keanu's body in the burned-out café and blamed him for Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) attack, claiming that he did a runner after holding them hostage.

Karen was on the warpath to get answers about her son's disappearance and in a bid to stop Karen's trouble-making, Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) persuaded Phil to take back The Arches from Sharon to settle Karen's debt and get her out of Walford for good.

Karen then confronted The Six one by one, before coming to the conclusion that Sharon and Phil were responsible for Keanu's disappearance. Karen's daughter Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) encouraged her to go back to Spain and insisted she stop chasing after Keanu after everything he had done.

Now, it seems that it won't be long before Lorraine is back on our screens as she posted a snap on her Instagram Stories teasing her latest role.

Sharing a picture of her modelling a pair of black Converse, Lorraine said: "For me a new character begins with the feet. I think she's a Converse kind of gal."

Although her new role is currently shrouded in mystery as she hasn't revealed what her new acting gig is, so we will have to wait and find out!

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.