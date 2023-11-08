EastEnders fans work out Karen's exit storyline and they are NOT happy

EastEnders fans believe they've rumbled Karen Taylor's (Lorraine Stanley) exit storyline and they're furious.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has been reeling ever since her son Albie was kidnapped. However, she's oblivious to the fact that her lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and his mum Karen are responsible for him vanishing and have staged a kidnapping plot.

Keanu was determined to get custody of his son after Sharon revealed that she was taking Albie away for a year to Abu Dhabi.

He had already conjured up a plan to seduce Sharon into marrying him and therefore get his hands on Albie.

However, when he attempted to flee the country with Albie after stealing his passport from Sharon, he backtracked on his plan and came up with the idea that Albie had been kidnapped.

Keanu Taylor begged his mum Karen to do the exchange. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen was reluctantly dragged into Keanu's outrageous scheme and has secretly been delivering ransom notes to Sharon's house demanding £50,000 for Albie's safe return.

In reality, Albie is safe and sound with Karen's sister Kandice and her brother-in-law Malcolm. Meanwhile, the Walford residents have been searching for the tot all night in the hopes of finding him.

During last night's episode (Tuesday, October 7), Keanu asked a terrified Karen to drop off the £50,000 and collect Albie from Malcolm.

Later on, Sharon received a text from the 'kidnapper' asking her to do the drop off at the park at midday and threatened to hurt Albie if the person didn't come alone.

Soon enough, an argument ensued between Keanu, Sharon and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) who insisted that he go and do the drop.

A panicked Keanu demanded that Phil not get involved, but when Sharon said that she would go and collect Albie, he quickly interjected that the police would follow her if she went.

Karen safely retrieved Albie and brought him back to Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu revealed that Karen should go and collect Albie as the police wouldn't suspect her.

With the cash in tow, Karen made her way to the park, trying hard to avoid alerting the police and other residents.

Malcolm soon turned up with Albie in the pushchair and Karen rushed off when she saw police searching the area.

Karen returned to the Square and Sharon was over the moon to be reunited with her little boy.

But while the residents were praising Karen as a hero, she was an emotional wreck after the ordeal and had kept the £50,000.

Keanu was wracked with guilt for what he had done to Sharon, but a vengeful Karen disagreed and Keanu stormed off, leaving the money behind.

Fans now believe that Karen will take the money and leave the Square, leaving viewers annoyed at the possibility that she might have a happy ending...

I swear to God if Karen's exit is her getting that 50 grand and then getting some form of happily ever after I am not going to be a happy #eastendersNovember 7, 2023 See more

Karen better not dare take that cash I demand a fiery exit #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/U8k8QugfFANovember 7, 2023 See more

This is absolute nonsense, what is Karen going on about?Lou deserved a better exit.#EastEndersNovember 7, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.