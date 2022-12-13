Danny Walters — things you didn’t know about the actor

Danny Walters is best known for playing Keanu Taylor in EastEnders.

Actor Danny Walters is best known for playing hunky mechanic Keanu Taylor in BBC’s EastEnders.

During his two years in the soap, Danny’s character was involved in several major storylines, the biggest being his ill-fated affair with Sharon Mitchell. Keanu was last seen on screen in February 2020 after he was forced out of Walford by Sharon’s husband Phil.

Danny has also achieved success in other popular dramas, including the ITV sitcom Benidorm and Call the Midwife. But what else is there to know about him?

Danny Walters’ big break was in Benidorm

Danny Walters as Tiger Dyke in Benidorm.

Danny Vincent Walters was on born on 1st June 1993 and grew up in Harlow, Essex. As a young lad he dreamt of becoming a professional football player, but discovered drama after his mum suggested he gave acting classes a go.

He attended the London School of Musical Theatre, and just a year after graduating, aged 20, Danny got the call to join the popular ITV sitcom Benidorm. The actor was buzzing to land the part of troublemaker Tiger Dyke, describing it as ‘the best feeling of my life’. He revealed: “That day something changed for me. I went from being a young wannabe actor to being surrounded by amazing talents.”

Danny played the role for three years until 2017 when he swapped the sunny climes of Spain for the drama of Albert Square.

He's starred in Call the Midwife

Benidorm isn’t the only big drama Danny has starred in. In 2014, he made a guest appearance in the BAFTA-nominated BBC miniseries Our World War as tank crew mechanic Mike Weston.

Then two years later, he played young expectant father Leslie Matlin in an episode of Call the Midwife, sharing emotional scenes with Nurse Phyllis Crane, played by Linda Bassett.

A bit of fun trivia — Danny is one of 20 regular EastEnders actors to have appeared on the BBC medical drama, either in a main or guest starring role. Other Walford stars to have appeared in the show include Lacey Turner (aka Stacey Slater) and James Farrar (who plays Zack Hudson).

He was a big 'Sheanu' supporter

Danny set pulses racing in 2017 when he arrived in EastEnders as hunky mechanic Keanu Taylor. The brooding grease monkey packed a lot into his two and a half years on Albert Square — including a steamy fling with Phil Mitchell’s wife, Sharon.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple, who they dubbed ‘Sheanu’, much to Danny’s delight. In a chat with The Sun (opens in new tab) he said: "People really like Keanu and Sharon. They're really behind them and their relationship. We’ve had loads of positive reactions from viewers."

Danny left the soap in 2020 after Keanu was forced out of Walford by Phil, but still keeps in touch with his former co-stars. Just recently, Lorraine Stanley, who played his on-screen mum Karen, shared a reunion photo of the actors from the Taylor clan, with the caption: “#Family. So much love for you all.”

He shaved his hair off for his EastEnders role

In EastEnders, Danny’s character Keanu was known for his rippling abs and shaved head. But prior to his stint in Soapland, Danny had much longer locks.

The actor revealed to Digital Spy: "At auditions my hair was my selling point – I'd spend ages doing it. When I joined EastEnders they shaved me before we started filming. I was expecting a trim, but it was clippers on and it was all gone!"

And now his days of playing Keanu are over, Danny’s quiff is back and looking more dashing than ever.

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in 2017. (Image credit: BBC)

He used to look very different

Danny is a regular gym goer and sports an impressive six-pack, but in 2020 the actor candidly revealed struggled with his weight as a teenager.

Speaking to Mike Fenton Stevens on the My Time Capsule podcast, he admitted: “I remember even at the time, a doctor told me if you carry on eating this way and not training and carry on getting bigger, you're going to have a heart attack at some point.”

But it was a cruel comment from a girl on holiday that made Danny decide to get healthy and fit. Overhauling his lifestyle, the actor enlisted the help of a personal trainer and went from 16 stone to 12 stone with a combination of exercise and a balanced diet.

He’s dating a reality TV star

The leading lady in Danny’s life is reality star Maddi Faircloth, who found fame on Channel 4’s raunchy series Shipmates.

The gorgeous couple, who have been together since last year, made it Instagram official in January by posting a picture of them at the launch of Turkish restaurant Kervan Kitchen in Brentwood.

Danny and Maddi clearly share a love of traveling, and in 2022 they’ve enjoyed romantic mini breaks to Amsterdam and Sorrento, Italy. Previously, Danny was in a long-term relationship with Lily Smith, but the couple split in 2019 after five years together.

He wants to inspire the next generation

In March 2022, Danny paid a very special return visit to his former secondary school, Mark Hall Academy in Harlow to take part in the BBC Centenary Share Your Story tour. To mark the corporation’s centenary, Danny was one of 100 Storytellers (which included BBC staff and stars from TV, radio, sport and news) who shared their personal journey in order to encourage youngsters to follow their dreams.

Being interviewed by Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri, Danny told the students: “Storytelling is a very powerful tool. Being a part of EastEnders, I am very lucky that I get to tell stories as a career. The stories we tell have messages to them, so it is very meaningful.”

Afterwards, Danny took to his Instagram account and described the experience as being ‘very humbling’.

He's into his sports

Danny is a lifelong Arsenal fan and pretty handy at the game himself — taking part in a number of Sellebrity Soccer charity matches. But footy isn’t the only sport he’s interested in.

The actor loves a spot of golf, and this summer he enjoyed a round at the swanky La Manga Club Golf Resort in Spain.

Self-confessed adrenaline junkie Danny is also into his motorbikes and has raced a few of the powerful beasts around the iconic Silverstone and Brands Hatch circuits.

Danny Walters' fact file

Frequently asked questions about the actor...

How old is Danny Walters? Danny Walters is 29, he was born on 1st June 1993.

Is Danny Walters in a relationship? Danny Walters is currently dating reality TV star Maddi Faircloth.

Does Danny Walters have any children? Danny Walters does not have any children.

Where was Danny Walters born? Danny Walters was born in Enfield, London.

How tall is Danny Walters? Danny Walters is 5 foot 10.

