EastEnders fans SHOCKED as Karen exits with another unexpected main character

EastEnders fans were shocked as fan-favourite Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) made an unexpected exit alongside Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) in the latest episode (Friday, December 8).

Karen made an enemy out of the whole Square earlier this week after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) exposed her for staging Albie's kidnapping and stealing his 50 grand ransom money.

Karen took the blame for Albie's kidnap to protect her son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), who was actually the mastermind behind the whole scheme and forced her into helping him.

Mitch was disgusted that Keanu let Karen take the fall and with Phil out for blood, Karen had no choice but to run away from Walford before she could be sent to prison.

As she frantically packed up her things, Mitch tried to talk her out of leaving, but Karen's mind was made up.

Bernie Taylor begged her mum to stay. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Keanu confronted Mitch in the Square demanding to know where the money was to pay back Phil and the pair got into a heated exchange as Mitch asked him when he would own up to what he did.

Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) soon showed up and was devastated to hear that her mum was leaving Walford.

She sobbed as she begged for Karen to stay and refused to go with her, saying that she's made a life for herself in Walford.

Karen broke down in tears as she realised that she would be going alone and Bernie pleaded her to tell the police that Keanu was responsible for the crime, but Karen refused.

Meanwhile, Mitch went to the Vic for a pint with his friends Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), who reminded him of his love for Karen and made him come to a touching realisation.

Karen and Mitch fled Walford with Mia, Mack and Bailey. (Image credit: BBC)

The cab driver rushed back home, where he professed his love to Karen and the pair kissed, much to the delight of Bailey (Kara-Leah Fernandes), who added that "it was about time."

Mitch changed his mind and decided to go with Karen and the kids as Bailey, Mack (Isaac Lemonius) and Mia (Mahalia Malcolm) all climbed into Mitch’s van.

But before they could make a quick getaway, Karen and Bernie went to the Square gardens and dug up Chantelle's tree, which which was planted in memory of her daughter Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer).

Keanu was horrified to see that Karen was doing a runner with Phil's money and raced after the speeding van, while a furious Phil screamed at them that "this isn't over."

As they drove out of the Square for a final time, they spoke about their future and came up with the idea to go to Spain.

"I'll always be Karen Taylor!" she exclaimed as they left Walford for good.

Although Karen's exit was confirmed months ago, fans were shocked by Mitch's unexpected exit and were sad to see him go...

I’m shocked Mitch left too I though it’d just be Karen but that was a sweet ending and the Julia’s theme made it even better #EastendersDecember 8, 2023 See more

I was already sad about Karen leaving and now they’ve taken lovely Mitch away from me too!!! 😞😞😞 Who is responsible for this!!! #EastendersDecember 8, 2023 See more

NOOOO, I DIDNT WANT MITCH TO LEAVE😪 oh god that ending...please i can't deal with anymore characters leaving #EastEndersDecember 8, 2023 See more

Awww no I liked Mitch 😞 #EastendersDecember 8, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.