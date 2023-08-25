Grim DEATH for EastEnders' Karen Taylor as deadly fire destroys Walford?

EastEnders favourite Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) could meet a devastating end as a catastrophic fire is set to rip through Walford this autumn leaving lives hanging in the balance.

The soap recently confirmed that Karen will be written out of the soap after seven years as part of a cast shake-up. Her final scenes will air later this year and her exit storyline is yet to be revealed.

However, a catastrophe will reportedly destroy one of Walford's most iconic venues as a blast breaks out in Kathy's Cafe, which could leave Karen as one of the unfortunate casualties.

The Sun has reported that the disaster will have huge consequences for some of the residents as the fire seems to be deliberate.

An insider allegedly told the publication: “Bosses are staying tight-lipped about who’s behind the attack and who is left fighting for their lives, but viewers can expect lots of drama as the storyline unfolds on-screen and the residents of Walford deal with the fallout of the event.

Could Karen Taylor die in the blaze at Kathy's Cafe? (Image credit: BBC)

“These scenes have just been shot and they look incredible.

“They are part of the explosive autumn the show has lined up.”

It's a possibility that Karen could end up fighting for her life given that her daughter Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) works at the café.

With her family suffering from so many losses over the years, could Karen run into the burning building to try and save her beloved Bernie?

The matriarch has already had to face the devastating death of her daughter Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) at the hands of her abusive husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), as well as the majority of her large brood leaving the Square. So it would be no surprise the desperate lengths Karen would go to protect her family.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.