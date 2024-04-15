EastEnders spoilers: Lauren Branning TURNS THE SCREWS on Whitney Dean!

Whitney Dean and Lauren Branning's friendship is on the verge of total collapse in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Pregnant Whit still hasn't told boyfriend Zack Hudson the full story about her fostering Britney Wainwright and Lauren is fuming!

Feeling bad for Zack, Lauren puts pressure on Whitney to 'fess up, but she wants a few more days.

As the ladies exchange tense words in the Minute Mart, Zack overhears and demands to know what's going on.

Quick thinking Whitney manages to come up with a convincing cover story, but Lauren is appalled by her friend's lies and tempted to out her big secret.

Will Lauren betray Whitney's trust be outing her secret to Zack? (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Whitney and Lauren encounter a downtrodden Britney, who admits she had a nasty run in with some bullies on the way to Walford High.

Zack reckons they should let things lie, but Whitney isn't having it and seeks out the bully in question.

The protective foster mum confronts the tormentor, but ends up making things worse for Britney who gets teased about Whitney's intervention.

Jade receives a desperate plea from imprisoned dad Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jade Masood receives a letter from Dean Wicks asking her to visit him in prison.

Dean is currently languishing in a cell after being framed for the murder of Keanu Taylor by the Walford Six - aka Stacey Slater, Linda Carter, Denise Branning, Kathy Cotton, Suki Panesar and Sharon Watts.

The ladies devised a plan to make Dean the prime suspect, which included Stacey planting the murder weapon in his apartment.

Now Dean wants to see his daughter before she flies to Pakistan, but the Slaters are totally against the idea.

After receiving backing from Jean Slater, Stacey is able to convince Jade not to visit her 'killer' dad.

The family then throw the teen a leaving party in The Vic, but a comment from Avani Nandra-Hart, gives Jade second thoughts about abandoning Dean when he needs her most.

Nadine tries to make amends with Jay's family. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Nadine Keller is back in the Square.

The expectant escort visits Jay, Honey Mitchell and Callum Halfway to apologise for upsetting Lexi Pearce.

The youngster, who lost her mum Lola Pearce-Brown to cancer last year, was devastated to learn Nadine is expecting a baby with her stepdad following their one-night stand.

Jay was initially reluctant at the idea but is now fully committed to supporting Nadine and their unborn daughter.

Realising Jay's devotion, Nadine is consumed with guilt. But what does she feel bad about?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm