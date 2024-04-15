EastEnders spoilers: Lauren Branning TURNS THE SCREWS on Whitney Dean!
Airs at 7:30 pm on Wednesday 24 April 2024 on BBC One.
Whitney Dean and Lauren Branning's friendship is on the verge of total collapse in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Pregnant Whit still hasn't told boyfriend Zack Hudson the full story about her fostering Britney Wainwright and Lauren is fuming!
Feeling bad for Zack, Lauren puts pressure on Whitney to 'fess up, but she wants a few more days.
As the ladies exchange tense words in the Minute Mart, Zack overhears and demands to know what's going on.
Quick thinking Whitney manages to come up with a convincing cover story, but Lauren is appalled by her friend's lies and tempted to out her big secret.
Later, Whitney and Lauren encounter a downtrodden Britney, who admits she had a nasty run in with some bullies on the way to Walford High.
Zack reckons they should let things lie, but Whitney isn't having it and seeks out the bully in question.
The protective foster mum confronts the tormentor, but ends up making things worse for Britney who gets teased about Whitney's intervention.
Meanwhile, Jade Masood receives a letter from Dean Wicks asking her to visit him in prison.
Dean is currently languishing in a cell after being framed for the murder of Keanu Taylor by the Walford Six - aka Stacey Slater, Linda Carter, Denise Branning, Kathy Cotton, Suki Panesar and Sharon Watts.
The ladies devised a plan to make Dean the prime suspect, which included Stacey planting the murder weapon in his apartment.
Now Dean wants to see his daughter before she flies to Pakistan, but the Slaters are totally against the idea.
After receiving backing from Jean Slater, Stacey is able to convince Jade not to visit her 'killer' dad.
The family then throw the teen a leaving party in The Vic, but a comment from Avani Nandra-Hart, gives Jade second thoughts about abandoning Dean when he needs her most.
Meanwhile, Nadine Keller is back in the Square.
The expectant escort visits Jay, Honey Mitchell and Callum Halfway to apologise for upsetting Lexi Pearce.
The youngster, who lost her mum Lola Pearce-Brown to cancer last year, was devastated to learn Nadine is expecting a baby with her stepdad following their one-night stand.
Jay was initially reluctant at the idea but is now fully committed to supporting Nadine and their unborn daughter.
Realising Jay's devotion, Nadine is consumed with guilt. But what does she feel bad about?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.