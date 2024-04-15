EastEnders spoilers: Dean Wicks makes a DESPERATE PLEA to daughter Jade

Incarcerated Dean Wicks protests his innocence to daughter Jade Masood in Thursday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). But will she believe him?

Dean is in prison after being framed for the murder of Keanu Taylor by the Walford Six - aka Stacey Slater, Kathy Cotton, Linda Carter, Denise Branning, Suki Panesar and Sharon Watts.

After Linda gave a false and damning statement to the police about Dean, officers searched his flat and discovered the meat thermometer, which was planted by Stacey and used to fatally stab Keanu.

Dean knows he's been stitched up for a crime he didn't commit, and now needs to prove it to his one last supporter - his daughter Jade.

Will Jade and Jean fall for Dean's lies? (Image credit: BBC)

On the day of her intended departure to Pakistan, Jade decides to see her dad one last time.

Jean Slater accompanies the teen to the prison, where they meet with Dean - who's very determined to make his voice heard.

Once again, he vehemently denies any involvement in Keanu's grisly murder. However, Dean can't bring himself to admit he tampered with Jade's medication to stop her leaving Walford and claims he's innocent of that charge too.

Will Jade fall for her father's lies and agree to help him?

Or has dastardly Dean's fate already been sealed?

Pregnant Nadine makes an enemy in Jay's stepdaughter Lexi. (Image credit: BBC)

Back on the Square, Jay Brown is trying to play happy families with Nadine Keller and Lexi Pearce.

Keen for the pair to bond before the arrival of Nadine's baby, Jay treats his stepdaughter and former fling to lunch at The Vic.

Unfortunately, it's not the harmonious occasion Jay was hoping for when Lexi makes it obvious what she thinks about her late mum's lookalike.

As lippy Lex kicks off, a rift starts to form between her and Nadine.

Can Jay find a way to restore the peace?

