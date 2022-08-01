EastEnders Spoilers: Has Suki Panesar killed Ranveer?

Suki Panesar makes a desperate attempt to stop Ranveer Gulati from assaulting her in Tuesday's double episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Suki Panesar is getting pretty desperate after her family completely disowned her for setting up her murdered son Jags Panesar to go to prison.

With son Kheerat Panesar insistent that he buy her out of the businesses, she scrabbles around to hold on to what she has. But an attempt to negotiate a lower deal on the Minute Mart lease doesn't get her anywhere.

When Sharon Watts sees Suki looking stressed, she invites her out for a drink. Suki opens up to Sharon but is soon using her vulnerability to try and emotionally sweettalk Sharon into lending her some cash.

Later, after some words of wisdom from Eve Unwin, Suki agrees to meet up with Ranveer Gulati.

He thinks he's in luck and wants to get straight to business but Suki has something else to talk to him about first...

Ranveer realises that Suki's tricked him over their exchange and is enraged. When Suki tells him to get out he stands his ground and makes it clear that he wants Suki to make things up to him.

Not about to give in to Ranveer, Suki ends up in a fight with Ranveer and she makes a desperate call to Kheerat to get him to come and help her.

As Ranveer overpowers Suki, she struggles to get him off and she whacks him over the head.

Ranveer's son Ravi is on his way over...

Will he find out what Suki has done?

Stacey Slater and Kheerat Panesar are surprised to see Jean Slater! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater has a holiday booked from before the pandemic but she finds out she needs to use it or lose it! She tells Martin Fowler that they'll have to leave today for the caravan park, as they won't get their money back.

It's more than a little short notice and Martin tells his ex that he can't go with her. Not wanting the caravan to go to waste, Stacey asks boyfriend Kheerat if he'd like to go instead but he doesn't seem keen!

After resigning herself to going alone with the kids, Stacey ends up in a bit of a tricky situation when both Martin AND Kheerat decide they can go with her after all!

It turns out that three is definitely a crowd after they arrive at the holiday park when Martin and Kheerat start bickering. Stacey is thoroughly fed up with the pair, who insist on challenging each other in a game to decide who gets to choose dinner.

When Kheerat loses to Martin, he gets in a sulk, pushing Stacey to the limit. She tells Kheerat he needs to sort his attitude out.

After apologising, Stacey and Kheerat head out to dinner, only to be in for a huge shock when their waitress is none other that Stacey's mum Jean Slater!

Jean's recently been recuperating from a severe bipolar episode with a stay in hospital. So what is she doing working in a restaurant?

Nugget introduces himself to Denzel. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox introduces Howie Dane's son Denzel to the other kids in the Square. Amy Branning takes a shine to him but her attempts to impress him end up causing chaos!

When Jack finds Amy in an outfit that he thinks is not appropriate, Kim tries to downplay things and she leaves Amy to hang out with Denzel. They're soon joined by Ravi's son Davinder Gulati, known as 'Nugget'.

Amy's upset when Denzel and Nugget team up to tease her and she storms off.

Also, Kathy Beale breaks the news to grandson Bobby Beale that she needs to sell Walford East.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 8 August.