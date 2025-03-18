EastEnders spoilers: Will Ravi discover the truth about daughter Avani?

Will tough guy Ravi kick-off when he finds out the shock truth about his teenage daughter Avani's ordeal on EastEnders?

Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) remains unaware of what happened to his teenage daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James), at the Police Station on EastEnders



However, on today's episode of the BBC soap parents Ravi and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) are alarmed to discover that Avani has gone AWOL.



Things get even worse when they find her passed out in the playground, after drinking from a bottle of vodka...



After a trip to the doctor, Ravi starts to suspect that something serious is up with Avani.



Will family members Priya or Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) reveal the truth about Avani's ordeal at the Police Station?



And if the women do, will tough guy Ravi KICK-OFF?

Will Ravi discover the truth about daughter Avani from Priya or Suki on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and her sister Anna (Molly Rainford) arrive at Harry's Barn to compete for a job.



But they soon discover it won't be wine bar boss Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) putting them through their paces.



Instead, it's Nicola's son, Harry (Elijah Holloway).



Things get heated when Harry takes great delight in winding Gina up!



Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is nervous as she prepares to get back into the dating game.



How will her first date with Jeff (Alex Dillon) go?

Linda gets back into the dating game on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight (Colin Salmon) is determined to support his troubled mate, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).



He's just not sure how.



George decides to ask Phil to be his sparring partner as The Boxing Den.



The activity helps Phil, who recently discharged himself from a psychiatric hospital.



Will Phil start to confide in George about the extent of his mental health breakdown?

* DON'T MISS! EastEnders is working with Comic Relief to produce an exclusive 5-minute episode that will focus on Phil's mental health.



The special episode will focus on Phil's friendship with a patient called Andy (Jake Rory) during his time at the mental health unit.



It will air as part of Comic Relief: Funny For The Money on Friday 21 March on BBC One.

Don't miss a special EXTRA episode of EastEnders airing as part of Comic Relief. (Image credit: BBC)

