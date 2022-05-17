EastEnders spoilers: Shirley Carter's on a mission to help Jean!

Shirley Carter tries to help out Jean Slater in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Shirley Carter is aware that the Slaters are struggling to look after Jean Slater since her return from hospital. With Jean still very ill from her breakdown, it's been hard on everyone, particularly Stacey Slater.

After Jean refused to let Stacey care for her, insisting she only wanted granddaughter Lily Slater around, Stacey was forced to send Lily to her ex step-dad Martin Fowlers' house for a bit of respite.

When Lily returns, Stacey puts her foot down and insists that Lily will no longer be caring for Jean, however much Jean begs her.

Shirley bumps into Harvey Monroe in the Square and wanting to help, she encourages him to visit the Slaters. Harvey hasn't seen his fiancee since her the alarming incident at Southend where Jean wandered around in her wedding dress during a full bipolar episode.

After Harvey invites himself in, things are a bit awkward between the couple. But it's not long before Jean thaws towards Harvey and helps him with a jigsaw puzzle.

Can Harvey help with Jean's recovery?

Will Rainie Highway confess her troubles to Mitch Baker? (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway has been stretched to her limit trying to look after little baby Roland on her own. Husband Stuart Highway is going through chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, but he's been less than doting towards the baby.

After finding out that he lied about his painkiller addiction returning, Rainie's been left in even more of state. But she's about to get the shock of her life when Stuart finally confesses what's up with him...

He tells her that he has no feelings for their son.

Her heart breaking, Rainie heads outside for some air and she bumps into Mitch Baker. He soon realises that she's not herself and he tries to get out of her why she's hurting.



Struggling to admit to Stuart's conflicted feelings for their baby, Rainie covers and says she's just exhausted looking after the little one.

Sam Mitchell meets up with Ritchie to discuss money! (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell is still determined to get her hands on the money that Phil Mitchell gave Denise Fox. She meets up with lawyer Ritchie and explains the situation she's stuck in.

Ritchie grimly promises to sort things out and she confronts Denise, who is stunned when Ritchie makes a threat that she can't ignore...

What has she said to Denise and will it convince her to part with the cash?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.