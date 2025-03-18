EastEnders spoilers: Will Suki find out Avani's shock secret?
Airs Tuesday 25 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nobody messes with Suki Panesar's (played by Balvinder Sopal) family and gets away with it on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Suki arrives at the Police Station where she is shocked to discover that teenage family relative, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), has been strip-searched by two female officers...
Without the knowledge of Avani's parents, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy)...
Suki is determined to lodge an official complaint over Avani's treatment but the schoolgirl won't let her.
Avani just wants to put the whole humiliating ordeal behind her.
However, that is not the end of the matter...
Back at home, Avani gets into an argument with Priya over where she has been.
Priya is unaware that Avani and her school friends, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), were all taken to the Police Station on suspicion of drugs possession!
But while Amy and Lily were both released, Avani was detained for longer.
It's not long before Priya discovers the SHOCK truth about her daughter's ordeal at the Police Station.
She wastes no time in storming over the Square to confront local copper, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) about what happened to Avani!
But Priya's angry rampage just adds to Avani's shame and humiliation.
At home alone, Avani breaks down...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
