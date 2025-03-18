EastEnders spoilers: Will Suki find out Avani's shock secret?

All hell could be about to break loose when Suki discovers what happened to Avani at the Police Station on EastEnders...

Nobody messes with Suki Panesar's (played by Balvinder Sopal) family and gets away with it on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Suki arrives at the Police Station where she is shocked to discover that teenage family relative, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), has been strip-searched by two female officers...



Without the knowledge of Avani's parents, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy)...



Suki is determined to lodge an official complaint over Avani's treatment but the schoolgirl won't let her.



Avani just wants to put the whole humiliating ordeal behind her.



However, that is not the end of the matter...

Suki finds out about teenager Avani's humiliating ordeal at the Police Station on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Back at home, Avani gets into an argument with Priya over where she has been.



Priya is unaware that Avani and her school friends, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), were all taken to the Police Station on suspicion of drugs possession!



But while Amy and Lily were both released, Avani was detained for longer.



It's not long before Priya discovers the SHOCK truth about her daughter's ordeal at the Police Station.



She wastes no time in storming over the Square to confront local copper, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) about what happened to Avani!



But Priya's angry rampage just adds to Avani's shame and humiliation.



At home alone, Avani breaks down...

Lily and Amy are shocked when they hear what happened to Avani on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Priya discover the truth about teenage daughter Avani on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer