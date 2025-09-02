Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK! Nancy Osborne in turmoil to discover kidnapper’s identity!

Nancy Osborne is appalled when she discovers the kidnapper's identity.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and her husband, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) are REELING after discovering the identity of the person who kidnapped their young daughter, Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The parents have been beside themselves ever since Morgan was taken from their home and Nancy was sent a ransom demand for £10,000 in exchange for Morgan’s safe return.

Now that the family have found out that the culprit was someone close to home they are thrown as to what course of action they should take next.

Will they turn them in to the police?

Nancy and Darren have been worried sick about their daughter, Morgan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere there is more drama involving Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her friend Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Sienna has been kept locked up by her serial killer father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) on the Love Boat to silence her from spilling the truth about him.

Sienna has been desperately trying to escape from her serial killer father, Jez. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, the complicated love triangle of Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) her mum Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) continues.

Leela has enjoyed seeing Prince for dates and no-strings fun but hasn’t told Peri, who also has feelings for Prince.

Tonight, mumLeela is out on a date with Prince but when she sees Peri passing by she quickly ducks to try and hide.

Leela and her daughter Peri have both got eyes for Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Peri, who is no fool, assures her mum that she is ok with her dating Prince. And Leela is feeling a bit better about the whole situation when she hears Peri excitedly arranging a date of her own.

But who is it with?

When Prince and Leela later go to Casa McQueen they see Peri having an emotional call on her laptop.

Leela presumes her daughter has been stood up but when Peri angrily snaps at her, she wonders what the REAL reason is that Peri is so upset.

Leela wants to know why her daughter Peri is so out of sorts. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is proud of her nephew, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) for reaching his 60 days clean milestone.

Dillon had previously been battling a drug addiction. However he is feeling guilty about Misbah's praise as he hasn’t been entirely honest with his family.

Has he had a recent relapse?

Dillon with his boyfriend Lucas in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Misbah has got other family matters to attend to.

Her fiancé Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) has not been returning any of her recent calls.

When he finally returns home detective Donny does a lot of grovelling and Misbah starts to warm to all his profuse apologies.

However, she’s left feeling sick to her stomach when she notices a giveaway sign of what Donny has ACTUALLY been up to!

Has her fiancé cheated on her?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.