Emmerdale spoilers: Mack's underground bunker prison horror continues…

In his underground bomb shelter prison, Mack's health is fading fast

The horror continues for Mack who's still stuck inside the bomb shelter where John's had him stashed for weeks. Attempts to escape have failed.

The horror continues for Mack who's still stuck inside the bomb shelter where John's had him stashed for weeks. Attempts to escape have failed.

He's weak, his wounds are infected, he's out of hope and as his state of mind and his health plummets, he injects himself with a syringe his psycho killer captor John left for him.

As Mack starts hallucinating, he's haunted by visions of his wife Charity… Will he ever see his loved ones again?

Mack knows all John's sick secrets… (Image credit: ITV)

… and is being held prisoner by psycho John Sugden in an underground bunker. (Image credit: ITV)

April's due to do a drug drop for dodgy Ray but the plan falls apart when Pc Swirling happens to spot her.

Though the policeman doesn't twig that anything is untoward, he offers to take April home and she's powerless to say otherwise.

Rhona's stunned when she sees her stepdaughter getting out of the back of Swirling's patrol car.

Pc Swirling takes April home after her spotting her out and about (Image credit: ITV)

April was attempting to do a drug drop for Ray but neither Swirling or her bemused stepmum Rhona twig (Image credit: ITV)

April's cover-story manages to satisfy Rhona but Ray's not happy about the outcome and tells Dylan he's worried she's going to blab.

When Dylan mentions what Ray has said, April flips, furious to have been dragged into the dealer's shady world. And Dylan's comments only make matters worse.

Later, the teenager has an interview at the Depot. Is this Dylan's chance to get on the straight and narrow?

Dylan has an interview at the Depot with owner Caleb and manager Jai (Image credit: ITV)