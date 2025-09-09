Emmerdale spoilers: Mack's underground bunker prison horror continues…

Airs Thursday 18th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Mackenzie in his bunker prison
In his underground bomb shelter prison, Mack's health is fading fast (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Mack is in living hell in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The horror continues for Mack who's still stuck inside the bomb shelter where John's had him stashed for weeks. Attempts to escape have failed.

He's weak, his wounds are infected, he's out of hope and as his state of mind and his health plummets, he injects himself with a syringe his psycho killer captor John left for him.

As Mack starts hallucinating, he's haunted by visions of his wife Charity… Will he ever see his loved ones again?

Mack is given a lift by John

Mack knows all John's sick secrets… (Image credit: ITV)

&amp;hellip; and is being held prisoner by psycho John Sugden in an underground bunker

… and is being held prisoner by psycho John Sugden in an underground bunker. (Image credit: ITV)

April's due to do a drug drop for dodgy Ray but the plan falls apart when Pc Swirling happens to spot her.

Though the policeman doesn't twig that anything is untoward, he offers to take April home and she's powerless to say otherwise.

Rhona's stunned when she sees her stepdaughter getting out of the back of Swirling's patrol car.

Pc Swirling gives April a lift home

Pc Swirling takes April home after her spotting her out and about (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona is stunned to see April climbing out of a police car

April was attempting to do a drug drop for Ray but neither Swirling or her bemused stepmum Rhona twig (Image credit: ITV)

April's cover-story manages to satisfy Rhona but Ray's not happy about the outcome and tells Dylan he's worried she's going to blab.

When Dylan mentions what Ray has said, April flips, furious to have been dragged into the dealer's shady world. And Dylan's comments only make matters worse.

Later, the teenager has an interview at the Depot. Is this Dylan's chance to get on the straight and narrow?

Dylan, Jai and Caleb at the Depot

Dylan has an interview at the Depot with owner Caleb and manager Jai (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

