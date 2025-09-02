Home and Away spoilers: Jo SABOTAGES Lacey's investigation?
Airs Wednesday 10 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) has hired a private investigator to look into what happened on the day her mum died on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Lacey still blames her sister Jo (Maddison Brown) for causing the family tragedy.
But although Jo was behind the steering wheel on the day of the fateful road accident, she still can't fully remember what happened...
Lacey believes their dad, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), is still protecting Jo over what happened.
However, the investigation is short-lived when Lacey hears that the PI is dropping the case!
Lacey is furious and wastes no time in accusing Jo of having something to do with the unexpected development...
MEANWHILE, Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), faces a dilemma over whether he wants to return to his former job at Summer Bay Auto.
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) continues to feel nostalgic about the past after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Long-time friend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is worried when Irene starts giving some of her possessions away, including a favourite teapot which helped break her cycle with alcoholism.
Irene makes it clear that she wants to start getting her affairs in order before it's too late...
However, the news is hard for friends Leah, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) to hear.
None of them want to lose Irene from their lives anytime soon...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
