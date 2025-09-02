Home and Away spoilers: Jo SABOTAGES Lacey's investigation?

Lacey blames sister Jo when the private investigator suddenly drops the case on Home and Away...

Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) has hired a private investigator to look into what happened on the day her mum died on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lacey still blames her sister Jo (Maddison Brown) for causing the family tragedy.

But although Jo was behind the steering wheel on the day of the fateful road accident, she still can't fully remember what happened...



Lacey believes their dad, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), is still protecting Jo over what happened.



However, the investigation is short-lived when Lacey hears that the PI is dropping the case!



Lacey is furious and wastes no time in accusing Jo of having something to do with the unexpected development...



MEANWHILE, Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), faces a dilemma over whether he wants to return to his former job at Summer Bay Auto.

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) continues to feel nostalgic about the past after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Long-time friend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is worried when Irene starts giving some of her possessions away, including a favourite teapot which helped break her cycle with alcoholism.



Irene makes it clear that she wants to start getting her affairs in order before it's too late...



However, the news is hard for friends Leah, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) to hear.



None of them want to lose Irene from their lives anytime soon...

