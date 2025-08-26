Coronation Street spoilers: James Bailey catches Dylan and Brody red-handed!

James Bailey spots Brody and Dylan breaking into a car in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 5 September 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Dylan looks nervous as Brody tells Carl that he and Dylan plan to steal some cars today and make him some serious money. As Brody and Dylan break into a car, James Baiuley catches them in the act!

Kit’s suspicious when Costello chats to Lisa about her plans for the evening at the station. Meanwhile, Roy’s pleasantly surprised to bump into Evelyn at the hospital while getting his bad back checked out and she invites herself along to Carla and Lisa’s dinner party.

At the bistro, Carla and Lisa are interrupted by a woman who introduces herself as Tia Wardley and suggests they’ve been looking for her. What will Tia have to say?

There's a surprise visitor at Carla and Lisa's dinner party (Image credit: ITV)

Excited for her next choir session, Debbie addresses the group, telling them they need to up their game and she’s just the woman to help them.

Debbie takes charge at choir practice (Image credit: ITV)

Theo confides in Billy that he’s going to see a therapist in the hope he can sort his head out and Billy urges Todd to cut him some slack. When Billy lets slip that Theo’s going for therapy, Todd’s taken aback.



Meanwhile, Theo opens up to Gary and admits he couldn’t bring himself to attend the therapy session. Will he lie to Todd about attending the session?

With Dom’s funeral over, George takes Christina for a drink and admits that he has feelings for her. Christina admits she has feelings for him too, but as she tries to pay, her card is declined and she bursts into tears.

Meanwhile, sparks fly between Betsy and Dylan.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 8, September at 8pm.