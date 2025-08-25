Coronation Street spoilers: Theo Silverton THREATENS Billy!

Theo loses his temper and threatens Billy in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 3 September 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Todd Silverton is still shaken by Theo’s behaviour when he bumps into Sarah. He tries to justify Theo’s mood swings, putting them down to his upbringing and family pressures, but Sarah can see he’s suffering.



As a brooding Theo scrolls through his phone, he’s incensed to see a picture of Todd and Sarah in the pub. When Billy approaches and asks him if he’s okay, Theo loses his temper and threatens him.

Having found out from Betsy about Carla’s botched attempt to propose, Lisa tells Betsy of her own plans. Will the couple finally get engaged?

Kit is taken aback at Lisa's news (Image credit: ITV)

Kit calls the prison and finds out that Logan was segregated for fighting after Carla’s visit. As Kit looks up Logan Radcliffe and Tia Wardley on the computer, will he make a breakthrough?

Debbie’s not keen when Glenda hands Debbie a flyer promoting the dementia choir, but Glenda urges her to give it a go.

Glenda warns George to tread carefully where Christina’s concerned as she’s not to be trusted. When she reveals that Jenny fancies him too, George is amused.

Jenny is snubbed by George (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee tells James she’s got a date with Ollie and asks if he’d look after Laila. Knowing he’ll have to cancel his own date, James masks his disappointment.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 5 September at 8pm.