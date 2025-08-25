Coronation Street spoilers: Theo Silverton SNAPS!

Theo Silverton hits breaking point and the bottle in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 1 September 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Todd promises Theo Silverton that he won’t speak to Billy anymore and wishes him well with his mediation. When he gets to his session, Theo’s horrified to see that Danielle has brought Noah along, who goads Theo as the meeting descends into a slanging match.

Theo is furious to see Danielle has brought Noah (Image credit: ITV)

Having returned home to find the house empty, Theo’s furious to hear Todd’s in the Rovers with Billy. Fuming, he reaches for a bottle of brandy. What will he do?

Carl meets with Brody and Dylan, instructing them to do some research and find some high end cars ripe for stealing. As Tracy demands her hush money from Carl, making disparaging remarks about Kevin, Debbie is incensed. Has Tracy given the game away?

Debbie gets the wrong end of the wtick (Image credit: ITV)

A nervous Carla explains to Betsy that she’d like to ask Lisa to marry her, but only with her permission. Betsy assures he that it’s a great idea. Having decorated the garden in preparation, Carla leads Lisa outside. Will her proposal go to plan?

Carla plans to propose to Lisa (Image credit: ITV)

Nina’s concerned when Asha reveals that she’s off to the funeral of a young man who died in a cycling accident and whose life she failed to save.

Jenny apologises again to George as she stares wistfully after him. When George confides in Christina that he’s had a message from Eileen, Christina invites him for a drink. Jenny sidles over hoping to ingratiate herself with George, but he barely notices her as Christina laughs at his jokes.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 3 September at 8pm.