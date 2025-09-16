Emmerdale spoilers: Druggy Ray ruins Dylan all over again
Airs Monday 22nd September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Dylan just can't escape Ray in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ray's hold on Dylan and April just gets tighter and tighter. He's got them doing whatever he pleases, whenever he pleases unaware that the debt they're in to the druglord is nothing but a ruse of his own making.
April's recent frank, and fierce chat with the dealer just seems to have tightened the confusing bond thanks to manipulative Ray's mind games.
When the teenager apologises to Ray for all she said, his ears prick up as she reveals Dylan's been hired at the Depot.
No sooner as Dylan put on his high-vis than Ray's there, prowling.
Given that Caleb's business is a delivery service, Ray realises this could work really well for him. Dylan's heart sinks when he twigs that Ray is about to pollute his new start with his druggy demands.
At the cafe, April runs into Ross and clearly wants to offload. But Ross is super distracted by his phone and is only half listening to the troubled teen who suggests she's in trouble with someone but doesn't reveal that it's way more than just a spat with a mate.
Over at the surgery, Claudette is determined to get Liam checked out.
Having found him taking a pee at the allotments, she went on to learn that the GP is constantly getting caught short and wants her boss to address the issue.
Insisting that it's way too busy at work to take time out, Liam tells Claudette to cancel it.
