Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt finds a positive pregnancy test - who does it belong to?

David Platt questions Sarah when he finds a positive pregnancy test in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 8th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Lily tells David Platt she’s got a stomach ache, but he’s sceptical and sends her to school.

But Sarah’s concerned when he moans to her about how Lily’s been fighting over some lad and tried to skive off.

David’s annoyed to see that Carla’s been dumping rubbish in his bin. But he’s intrigued to find a pregnancy test. Convinced it’s Betsy’s, David shows Sarah, but when she suggests it might be Lily's, his glee turns to horror.

It’s Betsy’s 18th birthday and she’s been out all night. Arriving back for her party, drinks are poured and Betsy raises a toast to the photo of Becky on the side.

As she announces she’s off back into town with her mates, Lisa quizzes her about her social life. Pointing out she’s no longer a little girl, Bestsy reveals she slept with Dylan last night.

In the precinct, Betsy leaves a voice message for Dylan and another for Lisa but before she can finish, there’s a loud crash as a stolen car hits something and Betsy lets out a scream.

Kevin and Abi return from holiday and Kevin’s annoyed to find Carl working at the garage, saying he wants him gone by the end of the day.

Kevin tells Carl he's not wanted on the street (Image credit: ITV)

Still struggling to find the money to pay off Tracy, Carl tells Brody and Dylan he’s got a job for them.

As the pair speed past George in a stolen car, George glances at the driver and is taken aback to see that it’s Dylan.

Kit reveals they’ve found the car but somebody has torched it in a bid to cover their tracks.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 12 September at 8pm.