I have a theory that Steffy, Finn and Liam are leaving The Bold and the Beautiful...for now
We know that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood will be going on maternity leave, so is this how Steffy's story covers for her absence?
Between Liam’s terminal brain tumor diagnosis and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s real-life pregnancy, I think The Bold and the Beautiful writers are laying the foundation for several characters to leave the canvas, for now, at least.
There’s a lot happening on The Bold and the Beautiful. Liam (Scott Clifton) is battling a brain tumor and Steffy, Finn (Tanner Novlan) and now Hope (Annika Noelle) are fighting by his side. There’s nothing they won’t do to help him pull through this.
According to the weekly spoilers, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is about to make an appearance again, only this time she crosses a major line and goes to Finn’s house to plead for him to be part of her life. I think this is setting up a big story that will see several characters leave the show, for now.
No one wants Luna around, but like a persistent rash she keeps showing up at the worst time. Right now is not the right time for her to show up at Finn’s house; it’s never a good time, really, but with Liam living there, too, it’s an even worse time.
I also think that the miracle cure for Liam’s condition will be found somewhere outside the US. Given that Luna is showing up uninvited these days, it’s possible that the whole group will pack up and leave town to seek treatment for Liam while Bill (Don Diamont) is left cleaning up the giant mess he made.
Let’s say there is a miracle cure, and it just happens to be somewhere near France. This would give lots of possible and plausible stories to the group; Hope may travel with them or stay behind with the kids, Finn could stay with Steffy or go back and forth because of his work and Steffy could stay with Liam the whole time (or at least as long as her maternity leave warrants), working from Forrester Creations’ international office with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).
The push to leave town would come from the discovery of a cure for his condition, but the reason everyone accompanies him would be due to the threat of Luna randomly showing up out of nowhere. No one needs Luna around right now; with everyone gone, we can imagine her trying to lure Will (Crew Morrow) into a trap and that’s why Bill needs to be involved, so that he can fix things.
Only time will tell if any of these theories pan out, but the bottom line is that no one will want to be near Luna and getting everyone away from her is a very good thing.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
