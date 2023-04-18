The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 recap: is Dr. Glassman all right?

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20, "Blessed."

After noticing some memory lapses by Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff), Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is convinced he has a neurological deficit, but Dr. Glassman shuts down the idea. Shaun continues to observe him on a case involving a young professional athlete with brain aneurysms.

Jared (Chuku Modu) and Danny (Brandon Larracuente) are also on the case, struggling to find middle ground on the surgical plan as Shaun questions every decision taken by Dr. Glassman. The brain surgery is risky and Shaun worries Dr. Glassman may not be able to pull it off. Dr. Glassman justifies his option because it's the only one that guarantees the patient will play competitively again. Dr. Glassman completes the surgery successfully, even using an innovative technique to solve a surgical issue. Shaun is somewhat relieved but his concerns return during a postoperative discussion involving Dr. Glassman and the patient.

Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) attempts to be more involved with the interns, deciding to include Jordan (Bria Henderson) and Asher (Noah Galvin) in a case with a patient who has a rare condition that has caused wart-like growths all over his body. He's however extremely optimistic, vocal about his faith in God and focusing on what he has to be grateful for. Asher is skeptical about how much his religion is impacting his medical decisions because he declines procedures to remove the warts. Jordan, who is already deeply religious, is inspired by the patient's faith and spends time meditating.

The two interns also have relationship problems going on. Jordan runs into Danny, who apologizes for making comments about her love life. Asher also gets into a fight with his boyfriend. His disregard for the patient's lifestyle spills into his personal life.

Dr. Andrews ultimately decides on a risky surgical plan. Jordan and Asher question the wisdom of his decision, but he reminds them that they're interns and he's not Dr. Lim (Christina Chang). The patient survives the surgery but develops a suspected blood clot that kills him. Losing the patient causes Dr. Andrews to become introspective, thinking about who and what really matters. This sees him talk with the nurse who had turned him down for a date, apologizing for his previous behavior and saying that he wants to change. She relents and agrees to go on a date with him.

Outside of the hospital, Jared recruits Danny to volunteer as a kids soccer coach for his friend's non-profit. Jared originally tried playing matchmaker between his friend and Danny, but Danny lets him know that his plan is to be sober for one year before he starts dating again. Jared says he understands and that Jordan made him promise not to derail his recovery. Jordan embraces how important Danny is in her life and suggests to him that they focus on being real friends. Asher also realizes how his argumentative nature can put people off and apologizes to his boyfriend. He admits his tendencies but also confesses how important the relationship is to his life and that he doesn't want to lose it.

Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) is still by Eden's side, advocating for her as the social worker tries to find her foster parents. With Eden's health concerns, many foster parents don't want to take her. The social worker finds one family who agrees to take the baby. However, after finding out about the baby's condition, change their minds. Dr. Reznick decides to take Eden, not just to foster but adopt her. She decides to stop IVF treatment and focus on Eden. She tells Dr. Park (Will Yun lee) that Eden is the daughter she's been waiting for.

The episode closes with Shaun showing Dr. Lim a scan of Dr. Glassman's brain with the spot. Shaun believes the spot is damaged brain tissue from chemotherapy that is permanent. This means that his executive function is impaired and he shouldn't be performing surgery.

What will the penultimate episode of season 6 bring? What will Dr. Reznick's life look like as a new mother? How will Jordan and Danny adjust to being just friends? Will the relationship between Dr. Andrews and the nurse work? How will Dr. Glassman react to being pulled from surgery?

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Mondays on ABC and then are available to stream on Hulu.