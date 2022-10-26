The Good Doctor season 6 episode 4 recap: 'Shrapnel'

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 4 saw Dr. Shaun Murphy trying to adjust to Dr. Lim insisting on only a professional relationship with him. He tries to compensate with his relationship and connection with Dr. Glassman. Lea is worried about Shaun. She confides in Dr. Glassman. He rebuffs her outreach. Shaun requests his own office after Dr. Alex Park makes it clear that Shaun is not the only person who needs a comfortable workspace.

The Chief of Surgery, Dr. Marcus Andrews, asks Dr. Glassman why Shaun came to him with a request for his own office. Dr. Glassman responded in a prickly manner indicating that just because he has a personal relationship with Shaun and Dr. Lim, doesn't mean he'll negotiate their professional relationship. Shaun relocated his office to a storage closet. Dr. Glassman confronts Shaun about accepting responsibility for his surgical decision causing Dr. Lim's paralysis. Shaun refuses and asks him to leave his makeshift office.

Dr. Lim continues adjusting to being wheelchair-bound. She develops a connection with a neighbor in her building who invites him in for dinner after meeting him in the parking lot after work. The new friend who is obviously interested in Dr. Lim, invites her to dinner at a restaurant that Dr. Lim says she always wanted to try.

Dr. Alex Park has a one-night stand with a married realtor. Dr. Park and Dr. Morgan Reznick continue to bicker in the workplace. They disagree about treatment for an ER patient whose foot was severed during a boating incident. Interns, Jordan and Daniel, are tasked with preparing the severed foot for surgery if it's found. The patient confides in Dr. Park about his relationship challenges.

Dr. Park details his own failed relationships and encourages his patient to keep trying. Jordan and Daniel sit on the beach waiting for the recovery of the severed foot and also get to know each other. Their casual flirtation blossoms as they learn more about each other's likes, dislikes and family. Excessive bleeding of the severed foot necessitates an emergency repair that will not allow for reattachment.

Divers find the foot and interns race against time, prepping the foot en route to the hospital for surgery. They arrive in the nick of time and proceed. Complications arise during surgery, but the foot is successfully reattached. Jordan and Daniel return to the beach and finally act on their attraction, sharing a brief kiss. Daniel retreats and apologizes, leaving Jordan feeling stunned and rejected.

Dr. Asher Wolke works with former Navy service member Dr. Danica, an ER patient admitted with a wound from playing with explosive fireworks. He is interested in her military service and continues to ask her questions during a procedure overseen by Dr. Murphy. An explosion from undetonated shrapnel during the procedure causes some emergency bleeding which they were able to control.

Dr. Danica comes across as a bit cold and unfeeling with the patient who got injured play-acting military scenarios. Test results reveal multiple nerve problems that require amputation. Dr. Murphy rejects this treatment plan and tasks some interns with finding an alternative. Interns Asher and Danni mull Murphy’s decision over, with Asher continuing his questioning of Danni’s Navy service. Asher wants to know if she joined for free education or wanted to travel. Danni takes offense to his line of questioning. He says he's not judging her, just impressed. She thinks his impression is linked to discovering she is an amputee.

Dr. Murphy proposes a solution for the extensive nerve damage. Asher and Danni worry about the risk of extensive bleeding but Dr. Murphy moves forward. The surgery is a success and the patient avoids amputation and with extensive rehabilitation should regain full use of the arm. Asher apologizes to Danni. He explains that his upbringing makes him ignorant and somewhat judgmental. Danni shares that she tore her ACL playing soccer which ended her dream of playing Division I soccer. She entered the Navy because of the free tuition and has since realized that it's the best decision she ever made.

The show culminates with Shaun leaving his bed with Lea late at night, heading to Dr. Glassman’s house after having an epiphany about how to fix Dr. Lim's paralysis.

The Good Doctor season 6 continues on Monday, October 31 at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.