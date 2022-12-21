Alert: Missing Persons Unit — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the new procedural

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is the newest procedural to hit Fox’s primetime lineup, joining the ranks of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. It comes from the minds of co-creators Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath (executive producer of The Blacklist).

The series follows Scott Caan’s Jason Grant as he joins his ex-wife Nikki (played by Dania Ramirez) on a quest to find their missing son. Nikki heads up Philadelphia’s Missing Persons Unit and for this broken family the work becomes very, very personal.

Here’s what we know about Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit premieres Sunday, January 8, on Fox. It’s set to air at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT following the Sunday NFL doubleheader.

There is no information available about a UK release date at this time but we’ll provide an update as soon as it’s available.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit cast

Scott Caan has been blazing a path through Hollywood for years. He most recently starred in Hawaii Five-O but is well known to fans as Turk Molloy, one half of the lovably chaotic Mormon twins from the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

Here’s the complete cast and their characters:

Scott Caan as Jason Grant

Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids) as Nikki Batista

Graham Verchere (The Good Doctor) as Keith

Fivel Stewart (Atypical) as Sydney

Ryan Broussard ( Only Murders in the Building ) as Mike

) as Mike Adeola Role (The Blacklist) as Kemi

Petey Gibson as C

Image 1 of 6 Scott Caan in Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Image credit: Steve Wilkie/FOX) Adeola Role in Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Image credit: Steve Wilkie/FOX) Ryan Broussard in Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Image credit: Steve Wilkie/FOX) Dania Ramirez in Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Image credit: Steve Wilkie/FOX) Fivel Stewart in Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Image credit: Steve Wilkie/FOX) Petey Gibson in Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Image credit: Steve Wilkie/FOX)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit plot

Here's the official synopsis and description of Alert: Missing Persons Unit from Fox:

"Co-created by John Eisendrath (the executive producer of The Blacklist) and superstar Jamie Foxx, Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

"Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears – he and Nikki’s son, Keith (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor), had gone missing. From that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki and their daughter, Sydney (recurring guest star Fivel Stewart, Atypical), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began and the mystery about his disappearance continues to this day.

"Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki’s marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was promoted within the Philly P.D. to Head of the MPU, where she has been able to do for others what she wasn’t able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home.

"At the MPU, she leads a team of highly skilled individuals including her current love interest Mike (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; Kemi (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late.

"When Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight for their son.

"Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer (101 and 102) are also executive producers."

Alert: Missing Persons Unit trailer

Here's the trailer for Alert: Missing Persons Unit:

How to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Alert: Missing Persons Unit debuts on Sunday, January 8, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.