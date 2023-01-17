The Blacklist season 10: release date, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

In some exciting news for fans, The Blacklist season 10 marks 10 years of partnership between fans and show.

It was nearly a decade ago when viewers found themselves captivated by the exploits and twisted tales of criminal mastermind Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader). Not only did his work with members of the FBI provide weekly suspense on whether or not they’d catch the villain, but the audience became deeply interested in trying to determine Red’s true motives with being cooperative with the authorities (as he always has an ulterior motive). His complicated family tree and sordid romantic past also never disappoint as a source of intrigue.

Now as the show heads into its tenth season, fans naturally want to know what is next for this antihero in his journey. Well, here’s everything we know about The Blacklist season 10.

The Blacklist returns for season 10 in the US on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC. The premiere episode becomes available to stream the next day over on Peacock.

To date, we don’t have information on when season 10 will debut in the UK. However, seasons 1-9 are currently available via Sky TV.

The Blacklist season 10 cast

The Blacklist continues to be fronted by three-time Emmy winner James Spader. Spader has been a part of some critically-acclaimed shows over the course of his career including Boston Legal, The Practice and The Office. He’s also been spotted in Lincoln and voiced Ultron in the blockbuster hit, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Returning for season 10 alongside Spader are Diego Klattenhoff (Homeland), Hisham Tawfiq (Harlem) and Harry Lennix (Billions). Also, be on the lookout for new cast member Anya Banerjee (Auckward Love) who plays Siya Malik. For those that have been watching the series since season 1, the name Malik should sound familiar. Siya is actually the daughter of assassinated agent Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra).

James Spader, The Blacklist (Image credit: Will Hart /NBC)

The Blacklist season 10 plot

We’re still waiting for an official synopsis of the season; however, based on how season 9 ended, there is a lot to look forward to. First and foremost, Number 84 on Red’s list has recently escaped prison and is telling other criminals on the blacklist that Red is an FBI informant. It’s safe to say that the man with a thousand hats is going to go from being the hunter to the hunted. People in his underworld tend not to like a snitch, yet love revenge.

In some good news for Raymond, he managed to track down Liz’s killer by the end of last season so at least he doesn’t have that lingering over his head.

The Blacklist season 10 trailer

An official trailer has not yet been made available. However, once it is, we will place it here.

How to watch The Blacklist season 10

The Blacklist airs live exclusively on NBC. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch shows in your own time? No problem. Episodes become available to stream the next day over on Peacock.

Once more information becomes available about season 10’s release in the UK, we can pass along the update here.