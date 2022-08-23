The Cleaning Lady season 2: release date, trailer and everything we know

The high-stakes world of mob cleaners continues with The Cleaning Lady season 2. Thony De La Rosa has committed to doing everything she can to help her son and protect her family, but she’s in the crosshairs of some of the most dangerous people in Las Vegas.

Here’s everything we know about The Cleaning Lady season 2.

The Cleaning Lady season 2 premieres Monday, September 19, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Fox Monday nights kick off with 9-1-1 at 8 pm ET/PT and are followed by The Cleaning Lady immediately afterwards, making for a wild night of television to start the work week.

As of right now The Cleaning Lady is not available to viewers in the UK. When we have more information we’ll be sure to provide you with an update.

Who is in The Cleaning Lady season 2 cast?

Most of the cast from the first season of The Cleaning Lady are expected to return for season 2. In August, Deadline (opens in new tab)announced that Chelsea Frei joined the cast in a recurring role.

Returning cast members include:

Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

Adan Canto as Arman Morales

Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller

Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa

Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca

Faith Bryant as Jaz

Sean Lew as Chris

Jay Mohr as Eric Knight

Liza Weil as Katherine Russo

Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian

What is The Cleaning Lady season 2 about?

We don’t have much information about The Cleaning Lady season 2, but here’s the series description from Fox:

"Developed by Miranda Kwok (The 100) and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, The Cleaning Lady is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, Thony, who comes to the US for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca. With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco, struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all — a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family — Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan, The OA), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

"However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Adan Canto, Designated Survivor, The Following), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

"Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter is showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire)."

Is there a trailer for The Cleaning Lady season 2?

A short promo for The Cleaning Lady season 2 is now available. In addition to highlighting some of the praise the show got for its first season, we see bits and pieces of Thony's struggles as she works for the mob to try and heal her son.

How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2

The Cleaning Lady season 2 is available to watch on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV or FuboTV .

The Cleaning Lady is not currently available in the UK but as soon as we hear any information about premiere dates in the UK we’ll provide you with an update.