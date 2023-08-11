Who Is Erin Carter? — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Who Is Erin Carter? is a seven-part limited series coming to Netflix and set in Barcelona. Created by Doc Martin and Strike Back writer Jack Lothian, the series follows a British expat teacher whose past catches up with her after she's caught up in a supermarket robbery.

Here's everything we know about the series...

All seven episodes of Who Is Erin Carter? will be available on Netflix from Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Who Is Erin Carter? cast

Snabba Cash star Evin Ahmad plays Erin Carter, with the ensemble cast also including Sean Teale, Indica Watson, Pep Ambròs, Douglas Henshall, Denise Gough and Jamie Bamber.

Erin's (Evin Ahmad) life is changed when she and daughter Harper (Indica Watson) are caught up in a supermarket robbery (Image credit: Netflix/Left Bank)

Who Is Erin Carter? plot

Netflix has released the following synopsis of Who Is Erin Carter?:

"Meet Erin — mum, wife and teacher living the ex-pat dream in Spain. Or so we think until she finds herself caught up in a robbery in a supermarket, which then leads to her being revealed as a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is, but who exactly is she and how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay as her life begins to unravel?

"Who Is Erin Carter? combines a unique blend of genres: Erin’s family life and work life at the local international school offers rich character-driven domestic drama, while the crime story combines nail-biting plot twists with breath-taking action sequences."

Is there a trailer for Who Is Erin Carter?

There is and it gives us a sneak peek at Erin in all of her ass-kicking glory!

The trailer opens with Erin going about her daily routine, shopping in a supermarket with her daughter. But soon a terrifying robbery leads to her life unraveling and secrets being exposed.

There are stunts galore and lots of questions we need the answers to!

You can watch below...