'This Time with Alan Partridge' Season 2 — start date, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

This Time with Alan Partridge Season 2 is almost here, seeing Steve Coogan reprising his iconic role as socially awkward TV and radio presenter Alan Partridge.

His character is most well known for classic series I'm Alan Partridge and Knowing Me, Knowing You, but now he's back for a fresh new look at the character.

Season 2 will revisit Alan Partridge as he presents This Time, a parody of UK current affairs programmes such as Good Morning Britain, This Morning and The One Show. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season so far...

This Time with Alan Partridge Season 2 airs on BBC1 on Friday 30 April at 9:30pm. The first season is available on demand via Prime Video, but episodes are not currently available on BBC iPlayer.

The new series of #ThisTime with Alan Partridge begins on Friday 30 April at 9.30pm on @BBCOne.

What happened in the first season?

In the first season of This Time with Alan Partridge, we saw the BBC hiring Partridge to present This Time, due to the regular host John Baskell becomes ill. He ends up landing the permanent presenting slot after Baskell dies in episode 2, and he joins co-host Jennie Gresham for the rest of the season.

The duo covered topics such as vegetarianism, corporal punishment, and product placement, with a satirical angle. Season 2 is expected to follow a similar format, covering fresh new topics.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the trailer for This Time with Alan Partridge Season 2 was released recently, and gives us a short glimpse of what Alan and Jennie are up to this time. In the trailer we see the duo trying cocktails, and Partridge getting irrationally angry about eggs! Check out that tie as well!!