Who is Erin Carter? cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller

Who is Erin Carter? is a gripping new Netflix thriller about a seemingly ordinary ex-pat with a hidden identity.

On the surface, Erin Carter looks like an ordinary person. She's a wife, a mother, and a teacher living in Barcelona, where she seems to have an idyllic life in the Spanish sunshine. But, of course, there's much more to her than meets the eye.

A Netflix synopsis teases: "Erin is clearly not who she says she is, but who exactly is she and how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay as her life begins to unravel?"

It adds that the series "combines a unique blend of genres: Erin’s family life and work life at the local international school offers rich character-driven domestic drama, while the crime story combines nail-biting plot twists with breath-taking action sequences."

But who stars in the series? Here's everything you need to know about the Who Is Erin Carter? cast...

Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter

Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter. (Image credit: Netflix/Left Bank)

Erin Carter seems like your average ex-pat but when she is caught up in a robbery in a supermarket, she is revealed to have excellent fighting skills and it becomes clear she's not the normal school teacher everyone thinks she is.

Kurdish-Swedish actress Evin Ahmad plays the role of Erin. She has also starred in Netflix's Snabba Cash, political thriller series Blue Eyes and is set to join the cast of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Indica Watson as Harper Carter

Indica Watson as Harper Carter. (Image credit: Netflix/Left Bank)

Harper Carter is Erin's school-age daughter who is in the supermarket with her when the attack takes place. She soon finds herself in danger due to her mother's secrets.

Indica Watson has appeared in a number of TV shows including Gold Digger, The Midwich Cuckoos, Grantchester, and Sherlock.

Sean Teale as Jordi Carter

Sean Teale as Jordi Carter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jordi Carter is Erin's husband and Harper's father, who works as nurse in Barcelona. Much like his daughter, he doesn't seem to know about his wife's secret identity which could cause trouble for him too.

Sean Teale saw his big TV breakthrough in E4’s Skins, where he played the role of Nick Levan. He has also starred in the movie Booksmart, the Apple TV+ series Little Voice and ITV’s Mr Selfridge.

Douglas Henshall as Daniel Lang

Douglas Henshall as Daniel Lang. (Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Lang is a mysterious villainous character that appears to be after Erin. But who is he and what does he want from her?

Douglas Henshall is best known for his roles as lead character Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez in Shetland, and Nick Cutter in Primeval. He has also starred in Outlander.

Pep Ambròs as Emilio

Pep Ambròs as Emilio. (Image credit: Netflix)

Emilio is a friend of Jordi's who appears to have some problems of his own. He is estranged from his own wife so his personal life is not doing too good.

Spanish actor Pep Ambròs is known for his roles in Matadero, The Olive Tree, and Contigu.

Who else stars in Who is Erin Carter?