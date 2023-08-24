Who is Erin Carter? episode 1 recap: school brawls and supermarche melees

The latest in Netflix's long line of crime thrillers is here in the form of Who is Erin Carter?, a seven-part series that landed on the streamer in its entirety on Thursday, August 24.

Who is Erin Carter? follows Erin, an English woman living in Barcelona and working as a teacher. When she's caught up in a supermarket robbery, pieces of her past start to come back to haunt her.

In this Who is Erin Carter? recap we'll run you through the main events of the first episode so that you can remember everything that happened if you saw the show, and get all the story beats while avoiding the show's horrible audio dubbing if you haven't seen it yet.

This is Erin Carter

We start in England, in a town called Folkestone, where Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad) is escaping from the country with her young daughter. They pay a fisherman to use his vessel. Five years later they're living in Barcelona, where Erin is a substitute teacher at a school full of English people and is hoping to get a full-time job there.

While practicing for the school musical Erin's daughter Harper (Indica Watson) starts beating up another kid, who was teasing her for an eyesight problem, and so they have to leave school. Harper needs the toilet on the way home so they stop off at a supermarket.

After using the toilet, during which Erin chastises her daughter but also teaches her how to throw a punch, Erin and Harper find that the supermarket is being robbed. They hide, but when a robber nearly finds Harper, Erin starts fighting the robber. She uses a cake tester to stab the man several times and then shoots him with his own gun. He says "it's you" before falling unconscious.

Later, at a hospital, we meet Hordi (Sean Teale), Erin's husband (though not Harper's father) who's a nurse. He looks after the two and sneaks Erin in to see the injured man, as he might not survive the night. This bedbound man refers to her as Kate before having a cardiac arrest and dying.

School drama and parties

Evin Ahmad in Who is Erin Carter? (Image credit: Netflix)

The next day, on a run, Erin visits the house of the kid Harper beat up, in order to speak to his mum, Penelope. Unfortunately, she's a little busy cheating on her husband with her tennis coach, but she's hosting a birthday party that evening.

Upon her return, Erin finds Emilio (Pep Ambròs) sleeping in his car. He's a police detective and Jordi's best friend but is going through a messy divorce. He tells her that she'll be interviewed by the police soon, and later tells her that it'll take place at 2 pm the next day. He's also seen the one file of CCTV footage from the supermarket and is surprised that Erin handled herself so well.

At school, all the teachers applaud Erin for her supermarket exploits, though her kids tease her about it. Erin's close friend, who's the school secretary, tells her that the supermarket incident could help her secure that full-time job, however Penelope wants Harper kicked out of school for the violence.

At Penelope's party, Erin asks her to let Harper remain at the school, though Penelope rejects this. She forces Harper to apologize to the kid she beat up, though Harper simply tells him that she'll stab him if he doesn't pretend that they made up. Erin also sees someone suspicious at the party, who disappears. Walking home later, she, Harper and Jordi realize that someone was in their house while they were at the party.

Erin's past comes back to haunt her

During Erin's police interview the next day, the interviewer finds it suspicious that the reference she used to get the school job doesn't exist. He implies that Erin snuck into the hospital room to kill the man with a pillow. However he also lets slip that there's no CCTV footage from the hospital.

Afterward, Emilio implies that he didn't pass the CCTV footage onto the rest of the police team. However the interviewer watches Emilio and Erin talk from his window, realizing that the two are connected. On the way home, someone follows Erin in a car, but she gives them the slip.

Erin returns to Penelope, and blackmails her to drop her case against Harper by saying that she has video footage of Penelope's affair with her tennis teacher.

Later Jordi is surprised to find out about Harper being kicked from the musical, and Erin smoothing it over with Penelope, but Erin won't tell Jordi how she fixed the situation. She instead leaves to work at the musical, due to being a teacher.

At the musical, the mysterious woman from the party is there, and Erin confronts her in a hallway. The woman implies they have a past, referring to her as Kate, and says she wants 'it' back. When Erin pleads ignorance and refuses, the woman begins to slap her, and then pulls out a knife. The two fight, but Erin manages to fend her off, eventually stabbing her back in the neck.

Unfortunately Emilio was there to watch the whole thing, and now knows more about her. He helps her get the body out and bury it, even though she doesn't tell him about the connection. Emilio admits hes helping her because he's gotten into a bad situation and needs help, and is hoping they can work together, but Erin refuses.

At home, Erin looks through Harper's notebook, and sees some very dark and disturbing images. Later, Erin prepares a hidden gun she's got, and Harper walks in on her when she's doing it. Plus, Erin has a flashback from when she was friends with the woman she just killed, which seems to be a long time ago.

Who is Erin Carter? is available to stream on Netflix now.