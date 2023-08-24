Who is Erin Carter? episode 2 recap: war of the moms and dads

We've had an hour to ask the question Who is Erin Carter?, but the first episode of this new Netflix thriller opted not to answer it, instead just prompting more questions, so we're going to have to proceed into the second episode.

Who is Erin Carter? follows the titular character, a supply teacher living in Barcelona who finds her life complicated when secrets from her past resurface. Oh, and she's wrapped up in dramas at the school she works at when her daughter starts getting

into trouble.

This Who is Erin Carter? episode 2 recap will run you through what happens in the second of the seven episodes that all landed on Thursday, August 24, so you can understand everything that took place.

The barbecue drama

The day after her fight (from episode 1), Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad) is back working at school. The room from the attack is closed for repairs, though the staff thinks it was pupil vandalism, and while school administrator Olivia (Susannah Fielding) sees Erin's bruises, she's more preoccupied with Erin's upcoming interview for a full-time teaching role.

On the way home from school Erin invites rival and neighbor Penelope (Charlotte Vega) over to her barbeque later, but for obvious reasons, she's rejected. Erin's kid Harper (Indica Watson) is acting weird, and at the gathering later she starts seeing creepy horned figures lurking in the darkness. She also starts randomly swearing at Emilio (Pep Ambròs).

Also at the barby, Emilio tells Erin that he'll need her help the next day. After the gathering, Harper starts blocking up her bedroom windows and confesses to Erin that her recent paranoia is because she saw her mother with a gun. Erin makes up the laughably shaky lie that it's a fake gun from when they used to live in dangerous areas.

A bad job interview

Erin, Jordi and Emilio in Who is Erin Carter? episode 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

The next day, when teaching at school, one of the children hands in an exam that's got no answers, and instead is just full of phallic symbols. It's time for Erin to prepare for her interview at 3, but Emilio wants to meet at midday for his task.

Emilio wants Erin to break into the house of corrupt lawyer Augustin to plant a tracking device on his Wi-Fi router. While she's doing this, Augustin unexpectedly returns, and Erin is found hiding by a maid — the lawyer draws a gun on her but she attacks him, disarming him, before jumping off his balcony into the sea.

Erin swims to land and steals a t-shirt so she's got something dry to wear, but she ends up late at her interview. Rival mom Penelope, head of the parent-teacher association, is also at the interview, and it starts badly for Erin, but she manages to make a good case for becoming full-time.

When Erin arrives home later, Emilio is waiting in anticipation, and he's glad to see that she's okay. He tells her and her husband (and his bestie) Jordi (Sean Teale) that he's going to be a better person. Erin asks why his wife doesn't take him back, and through that seemingly doubts her own marriage.

Harper continues to see the horned figures from before and accidentally floods the bathroom when distracted by one. Jordi wants to take the girl to a specialist but Erin refuses.

The mom war

At school the next day Olivia tells Erin that she didn't get the job as someone raised an objection, and as Erin's getting annoyed at Penelope for her meddling, the father of the naughty exam boy from before shows up. This is Daniel (Douglas Henshall), and Erin talks him into supporting the boy instead of being angry. Dan, a donor for the school, says he'll put in a good word for Erin for her job.

Erin goes to confront Penelope, who's hosting a mother's gathering for the school, but the woman asserts that it wasn't her who shot down Erin's chances. In fact, it was Erin's lateness and stolen t-shirt that ruined things.

Later, Erin goes to Emilio's house but finds that it's been broken into and the man is gone. She arranges for Olivia to babysit Harper, and uses GPS to track the man. She follows the tracker to a dodgy neighborhood and finds Emilio kidnapped and tortured by Augustin.

Erin overhears that Emilio used to have gambling debts, and Augustin forgave them in exchange for inside information, but it went too far and Emilio earlier used Erin to try and get out of his predicament.

Erin grabs a taser and tries to break Emilio out, though the latter gets injured in the process. They finally escape and go to a pharmacy to buy medical supplies, but Augustin has followed her — he asks who she is, and takes a picture to send out for information, but before he can do so Emilio rams him with his car.

While this happens, Harper tells Olivia about Erin's gun, but when they look for it they just find a water pistol instead. When Erin gets back, she takes out her anger at the situation on her broken water faucet. When Jordi gets back, she tells him that she didn't get the job.

At the end of the episode, we see that a strange woman in prison is looking at a photo of Harper, Erin and her.

