How to watch The Regime: stream the dark political comedy online or on TV

The latest must-watch HBO miniseries is upon us: The Regime premieres on Sunday, March 3 and between its impressive cast, respected creators and curious plot, it's definitely one that should be on your watchlist.

The Regime is about the leader of a fictional European country, who finds her power threatened by civilian dissent, rogue cabinet ministers and her own unstable state of mind. Kate Winslet plays the lead role and she's joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant.

The show was created by The Menu and Succession co-writer Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears (The Queen) and Jessica Hobbs (The Crown) so there are some big names behind the show, which juggles political satire and dark comedy.

Interested to see the show? Here's how to watch The Regime, whether you're doing so online or on TV.

How to watch The Regime in the US

You can watch The Regime on TV or online, with the show arriving simultaneously on both.

On TV you're looking at HBO, with the show airing at 9 pm ET/PT every Sunday from March 3. It'll air on HBO as well as HBO Latino at that time slot, and will repeat three hours later if you missed it the first time. We'll share the full schedule below.

If you don't have a cable plan or access to HBO, then a few live TV streaming service will help you out. There's Hulu with Live TV (with its $14.99-per-month HBO add-on), YouTube TV (with its $14.99-per-month HBO add-on) and DirecTV (with its Premier package).

Your other way of watching is HBO's streaming service Max, which will offer episodes on the same day as their HBO airing.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its standard tier, but if you don't want to sit through adverts, you'll have to pay $15.99 for its higher tier. Max also offers a $19.99-per-month tier for 4K video but The Regime won't be affected by this, it's mainly for movies.

The Regime release schedule

Episode 1 — Sunday, March 3

Episode 2 — Sunday, March 10

Episode 3 — Sunday, March 17

Episode 4 — Sunday, March 24

Episode 5 — Sunday, March 31

Episode 6 — Sunday, April 7

How to watch The Regime in the UK

The Regime has a slightly different release schedule in the UK. It'll only be available to watch on Monday, April 8, however the entire run will land all at once, so you can binge the entire run at the same time as US viewers can.

The show will be available to watch via Sky TV and Now TV, with the former set to show it on its Sky Atlantic channel too.

Sky TV costs £26 per month if you sign up for an 18-month contract or £29 if per month for a rolling contract, though at the time of writing there are two things worth knowing. Firstly, there's a free month trial so you can try for free. Secondly, a price rise is coming to Sky TV on Monday, April 1, so if you sign up early then you'll save £2 per month.

Now TV costs £9.99 per month, though you can get the price down to £6.99 per month for your first six months if you don't mind being locked into the contract.

How to watch The Regime in Australia

To watch The Regime in Australia, you'll need to be signed up to streaming service Binge, because the show will be arriving on the streaming service there. Each episode will be released the day after its US air date.

Binge costs $10 per month for its Basic tier though its higher tiers ($18 per month for Standard and $22 per month for Premium) offer your higher-res streaming and more screens to watch on.

How to watch The Regime everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Regime, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.