One of the hidden gems of 2022's slate of new movies is the South Korean crime drama Decision to Leave. Well now it's easier than ever for anyone to watch the critically acclaimed movie that is being called one of the most satisfying mystery stories in years and a masterpiece.

Movies and TV shows like Parasite and Squid Game have helped people become more accustomed to subtitles. With the ability to watch Decision to Leave at home where you control the environment, you can make sure that you don't miss anything in this complex murder story.

Here is what you need to know about how to watch Decision to Leave.

How to stream Decision to Leave

Decision to Leave is now streaming in the US and UK through the online platform MUBI. The curated film streaming platform allows viewers to watch online, on a mobile TV or on a smart TV. It offers a seven-day free trial before consumers are charged $10.99 per month.

You can also sign up for MUBI through Amazon Prime, as it is offered as a Prime Video channel. The seven-day free trial is still available if you sign up through Prime Video. You can also purchase Decision to Leave digitally on Prime Video; at this time renting the movie is not an option.

Decision to Leave Blu-ray/DVD

If you're old school and enjoy having a physical copy of the movies you love, then you’re in luck, Blu-ray/DVD copies of Decision to Leave are on their way. The Decision to Leave Blu-ray/DVD is set to be released on January 10. No details on special features included in the physical copy are available at this time.

What else you need to know about Decision to Leave

Decision to Leave comes from South Korean director Park Chan-Wook, who is best known for directing 2003's Oldboy. The movie stars Park Hae-Il (Memories of Murder) and Tang Wei (Lust, Caution). Here is the official synopsis:

"From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man's wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire."

Decision to Leave is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a score of 94%.

Watch the trailer for the movie right here.