Paradise episode 6 recap: Xavier goes after Sinatra

In Paradise episode 6, “You Asked for Miracles,” Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) and Robinson (Krys Marshall) assemble a band of rebels to go after Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) and destroy the status quo of the underground world. As every step of their plan unfolds, Sinatra is left in a state of panic, leading her to make some surprising moves of her own.

Elsewhere, flashbacks of Xavier’s wife Teri (Enuka Okuma) show she was brilliant, determined and possibly the inspiration for Xavier’s current wage of war. However, in the midst of his heated showdown with Sinatra, the puppeteer of the new world drops a bombshell about Teri that rocks Xavier’s core.

Here’s our complete breakdown of Paradise episode 6.

Meet Teri Collins

In a flashback, Xavier and Teri are waiting in the hallway of Presley’s (Aliyah Mastin) school, having been summoned by the principal. Xavier is bothered his wife has to go to Atlanta again for work, but she notes that’s where her job takes her sometimes.

When the principal finally calls the duo into his office, they’re joined by two other parents who are not happy. For her eighth-grade project, Presley wrote on the concept of food inequity and during her presentation she made the other parents’ son look like an entitled billionaire, and he was left embarrassed. Teri doesn’t see the problem, but the principal says Presley is receiving a warning. As Teri starts to vigorously defend her daughter, Xavier squashes the conversation and ushers his wife out of the room. Outside, Teri predicts that one day Xavier will be forced to make a scene of sorts to stand up for what’s right.

Xavier goes to the White House and he has a good laugh with Cal (James Marsden) about what happened with Presley. Cal then presses Xavier to go over the protocol again on what happens when the world ends.

Xavier and Robinson put their plan into motion

Krys Marshall, Paradise (Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

In present day, “They’re lying to you” is still illuminated across the dome sky. Sinatra is in the control room upset that the words are still there, and it turns out they can’t be taken down as Carl (Richard Robichaux) locked the powers that be out of the system. Meanwhile, Carl arrives to a secret location where Presley and her brother James (Percy Daggs IV) are also hiding. However, Presley decides to defy her dad’s wishes and sneaks out.

Sinatra is in her office and Gabriela arrives having been summoned. The billionaire tells Gabriela that Xavier is responsible for what’s written in the sky, and the therapist becomes confused. That confusion morphs to horror when Sinatra notes it’s funny that Gabriela and Xavier slept together but Gabriela is unaware that he’s trying to topple the underground status quo. Gabriela can’t believe Sinatra put a camera in her home. Sinatra couldn't care less about Gabriela’s feelings and pushes Gabriela to find out what Xavier is up to.

Thanks to the tracking bracelet Xavier is wearing, Gabriela finds him at the diner eating. She asks him what’s going on, and he replies that Sinatra killed Cal and Billy (Jon Beavers). Gabriela insists that Sinatra isn’t a monster, but Xavier doesn’t buy it. After Xavier gets a text from Robinson saying phase one is complete, he gets up and uses a knife to cut his tracker off before leaving.

As that conversation goes down, Robinson and Agent Rainey (Darin Toonder) gain access to the hidden guns and weaponry that Cal previously revealed existed. The pair takes everything they can see.

Gabriela relays Xavier’s message to Sinatra in the control room. Once Sinatra learns that the tracking bracelets for Xavier’s kids are also offline, she wonders who else may be trying to go undetected. Her team quickly tells her Robinson and Rainey are also missing, and that Robinson last used her bracelet to access the weaponry room. Sinatra demands her security team immediately go to the room. By the time they arrive, it’s empty with the exception of a note that reads, “Now I have all the guns, ho-ho-ho.”

Sinatra’s day goes from bad to worse when the wording in the sky changes to the phrase, “Do you want to know the truth?” The control room personnel tell Sinatra they still can't stop what's happening and aren't sure what may be illuminated in the sky next. They suggest doing a hard reboot of their systems, but there’s no telling how long it would take for things to get back online. Gabriela is opposed to the idea, as it could cause chaos. Instead, Gabriela wants Sinatra to talk things out with Xavier. Sinatra relents, but she sends a text to Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) to find him.

Presley goes to Jeremy for help

Jeremy (Charlie Evans) walks into the library to use the equipment to seemingly listen to the mixtape his dad made him. However, Presley interrupts him and asks for a favor. She shows Jeremy the infamous tablet and says that sometimes she went to the president’s residence to play Wii with Billy. On the night of Cal’s death, she was going there when she saw the tablet in the bushes. The teen took it hoping she could find information about what happened to her mom, but was unable to unlock it.

In the past before the apocalyptic event, Xavier is continuing the walkthrough with the president. Xavier wants to know the truth about what’s all about to happen, and Cal says he can’t tell him. However, Cal tells Xavier that he should put his “foot down” with his wife, as trips to Atlanta aren’t as safe as they used to be. Xavier says his wife won’t listen, so Cal says they’ll just have to pick her up if it comes to that.

Back in present day, Sinatra meets with the president and the other billionaires who are panicking about the sky and the breach of the weaponry. She walks out to text Jane, who reports that she hasn’t found Collins but is looking into another way of locating him. Jane pulls up Jeremy’s location.

Jeremy and Presley meet up with his grandpa, Kane Bradford (Gerald McRaney), and show him the tablet, asking for his help to open it. Kane pulls out his favorite bookmark and Presley recalls seeing the floral pattern on the bookmark the night of the murder on someone’s jacket as they were walking away. The grandpa then uses his handprint to open the tablet for Presley.

Xavier paints Sinatra into a corner and she drops a bombshell

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise (Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Robinson and Xavier go to the airport hangar to steal some flares. While Xavier doesn’t want to blow things up, he does want Sinatra to believe they are. As they do, Sinatra is in her office thinking about her children when Gabriela walks in saying she’s doing the right thing waiting to talk to Xavier. Gabriela also notices Sinatra is being fidgety and asks what Xavier knows. Their conversation is cut short by a Frank Sinatra song playing over the loudspeaker. Additionally, the message in the sky now reads, “Who is Sinatra,” accompanied by a clock countdown.

Xavier and his team arrive outside of the control room and at the end of the countdown and set off the flares. Thinking explosives are going off, Sinatra is pushed to order the system shut down and rebooted. The community instantly gets dark and an alarm goes off sending the residents into a panic. As all the senior officials are driven to a safe house, Xavier and the rebels look on from a hiding place. Sinatra’s car abruptly makes a U-turn, going away from the safe house, and Xavier takes off running not wanting her to get away.

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Presley arrive in the middle of town to announce that they’re all being lied to. Jane spots Jeremy telling the truth about what happened to the four explorers and she sees Presley nearby. The assassin pretends to be very upset about Billy and not wanting to be alone. Presley agrees to go with Jane to offer comfort.

Xavier arrives outside of Sinatra’s home to find Gabriela waiting for him. As they talk, the dome reboots. Gabriela wants Xavier to have a conversation with Sinatra. Xavier goes into the house to see Sinatra drinking wine, and she’s rather smug. She says she didn’t kill Cal but admits to taking out Billy. She then drops the bombshell that Teri is alive and above ground, and if he agrees to stop all this she’ll help him find her.