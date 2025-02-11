Paradise episode 5 recap: who has the tablet?

In Paradise episode 5, “In the Palaces of Crowned Kings,” President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) learns he doesn’t wield the power he thinks does. Plus, after doing some digging, he discovers a terrifying secret. Is this secret what got him killed?

Elsewhere, after Agent Billy Pace’s (Jon Beavers) body is discovered, Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) makes an unlikely alliance to get to the truth and take down Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson). Calling in a favor, he makes the first big step in achieving that. Plus, the infamous tablet resurfaces.

Here’s our complete breakdown of Paradise episode 5.

Meet the real Kane Bradford

It’s 1997, and Cal arrives to his family home in D.C. to talk to his father, Kane (Gerald McRaney). Cal hesitantly shares he wants to leave the family’s business and become a high school teacher. Kane tells Cal that’s unacceptable and demands Cal go into politics, starting in their home state of Kentucky.

In the present day, Xavier is at home getting ready for Cal’s funeral. He stops to text Billy, requesting to talk after the ceremony, but Billy doesn’t respond. Xavier then goes downstairs, complimenting Presley (Aliyah Mastin) before he goes next door to Carl’s (Richard Robichaux) house to get James (Percy Daggs IV), who is playing with Carl’s dog. Xavier tells Carl he has to be careful keeping that dog, as pets are forbidden in the underground realm. Carl knows and appreciates Xavier’s discretion, stating he owes the agent a favor.

At the funeral, Jeremy Bradford (Charlie Evans) talks about how much his dad loved golf and probably needed real golf courses underground to stop him from unraveling over the last few days before his death. Jeremy even brings up the fact his dad was walking around in a bathrobe, something Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi) previously shared with Xavier.

During a flashback, Cal proposes to Jeremy they watch a movie together, but Jeremy is snarky about his dad and the several billionaires running what’s left of America. The pair is interrupted by Kane yelling at Billy downstairs. Kane wants to go to the study, but Cal reminds his father that he lives in the guest house now. Kane just wants to get his book. Jeremy takes him to study where he pulls it.

Cal enters the room and tries to talk to his dad. Kane scoffs that Cal thought the four explorers were “lost at sea” and teases how it was all done right under his nose. The president isn't sure what to make of his dad’s statement, and when left alone with Jeremy again, Jeremy notes he doesn’t like that his dad never stood up for what he knew was right. Jeremy storms out telling Cal he wishes he died with the rest of the world.

Billy’s body is found

After the funeral, Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) approaches Xavier. He asks if she has spoken to Billy? She claims she’s been unable to get a hold of him, so Xavier suggests they go check on him. Before they can leave, Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall) requests to speak with Xavier one-on-one.

Robinson lets Xavier know the DNA samples from Cal’s murder never arrived at the lab, hinting Sinatra may have stopped that from happening. Furthermore, Robinson states her circle of trust these days only has him in it. He says his circle of trust is staying put for now, as she was dating the murder victim.

In another flashback, Cal is talking to Robinson about his dad. He asks if she voted for him? She jokes about him being the entitled son of a billionaire, but encourages him to shape the presidency as he wants.

Cal pivots and asks if his dad has a nickname for her? She answers no, but is curious about what’s prompting this discussion. He mentions it’s weird his dad called Billy “sniper.” Robinson notes it’s hard to be a sniper in a new world with no guns, and he questions if she really thinks the powerful people down there would remain completely defenseless. She wants to know if there are guns underground, but he deflects. Additionally, she tries to express her serious feelings for him, but he walks out.

Back in the present, Xavier and Jane arrive at Billy’s home. When he doesn’t answer the door, Xavier kicks in the door and finds his best friend dead on the floor. As Jane pretends to be very upset, Xavier calls in to report Billy’s death.

The president puts the pieces together

James Marsden in Paradise (Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

During a flashback, Cal is trying to piece together the puzzle about Kane’s nickname for Billy and the people lost at sea. He pulls out the tablet and tries to access files on the explorers, but he learns he doesn’t have the clearance. While his dad sleeps, he uses his prints on his tablet to gain access to the files.

Once in, Cal listens to an audio clip of an explorer saying they found a woman. The explorer wants to bring her back, but she’s ordered not to. Another recording is played of Sinatra ordering Billy to eliminate the explorers. Cal writes down some notes about his findings. He goes to the library and makes a mixtape for Jeremy.

Cal goes to Dr. Torabi’s office and tells her if something were to happen to him that people should look into Billy. Cal later arrives back at the White House to make pasta for Jeremy, who winds up flaking on him. The president then confronts Sinatra about what he knows about the explorers. She is unapologetic, thinking she made the best decision. He threatens to tell people the truth, but she remains unmoved.

Xavier's unlikely alliance

Robinson meets Xavier at the bar and shares the coroner is ruling Billy’s death a suicide. Xavier reveals Billy was trying to warn him about Sinatra. Xavier notes Billy was like his little brother, and Robinson replies she was in love with Cal. Robinson thinks they have to take Sinatra down together, even surprising Xavier by saying she knows how to get weapons.

Presley meets with Jeremy in Cal’s golf simulation room. Jeremy talks about his guilt for bailing on dinner the night of Cal’s death. She offers Jeremy comfort and they are about to share a kiss when Kane comes in and interrupts, angrily claiming to know who Presley is and calling Jeremy Cal. He angrily grabs Presley’s arm. Jeremy helps her get free and she rushes off.

Going back in time hours before the murder, Robinson shows up to Cal’s bedroom, wanting to break things off. He initially stops her, telling her there are guns under the arena and protected by a door with a four-digit code, which is his inauguration date. He also shares that after his presidency ends in a few months, he wants to get an official divorce and be with her. Robinson simply tells Cal to call her when he’s sober.

When Robinson leaves, Cal goes to see his dad. They talk about Cal’s mom before Cal pivots to ask if he ever made Kane proud. Kane replies, “You never did anything that I didn’t do for you.” The conversation ends there, and Cal returns to his bedroom to write the numbers on the cigarette Xavier found in the first episode.

In the present day, Xavier arrives home and tells Presley that Billy is gone. He then instructs her to go upstairs and pack a bag for her and her brother. Xavier tells his daughter he needs to leave to take care of a few things. Xavier goes next door to Carter’s and asks for a favor.

Across town, Jeremy storms in on his grandad and yells at him for what he did to Presley, but Kane thinks Jeremy is Cal and doesn’t remember what happened. Kane apologizes to Jeremy, who he still thinks is Cal, and states Cal was right. Kane isn’t proud of anything he did, but he’s proud of Cal. Jeremy accepts the apology and uses the moment to apologize to his dad out loud.

Carter sneaks into work at the control center for the underground world. As he does that, Xavier looks up at a street lamp in front of his home that was recently “fixed,” knowing it’s a camera. He stares into it, and Sinatra is at home watching the camera feed. A red light then appears in the “sky,” creating a message that says, “They’re lying to you.”

Presley is in her room about to pack when she looks under her mattress. She pulls out the infamous tablet. At his home alone, Kane again thinks he recognizes Presley.